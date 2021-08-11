Dynamic Yield Launches Experience Email, a Unified Personalization Solution for Creating Individualized Emails

With Real-Time and Predictive Content to Maximize Customer Loyalty and Revenue

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform, today announced the launch of "Experience Email" – a unified personalization solution allowing marketers to create fully individualized emails that maximize customer loyalty and revenue using AI and predictive algorithms. The solution, which is platform-agnostic, can be seamlessly integrated with any email service provider, marketing automation tool, or CRM system.

Email remains one of the most effective channels for driving sales and customer loyalty, with email usage continuing to grow year over year. However, siloed data from fragmented cross-channel marketing efforts have made it impossible to deliver emails that truly reflect the interests and needs of consumers.

Today, Dynamic Yield empowers brands to experience email the way it was meant to be: personalized, real-time, and predictive. With Dynamic Yield's Experience Email, all available user engagement data, both historical and real-time, is taken into account, with AI being utilized to algorithmically match products and offers to different individuals based on their shopping activity, product affinities, cross-device behavior, and more. For example, a customer who browsed a specific category but did not make a purchase can be served product recommendations within an email that are predicted to result in engagement, even if the behavior happened after the email was sent.

"Most email sends still rely on basic segmentation, with very little personalization applied to make them stand out in the inbox and inspire action," said Liad Agmon, the CEO of Dynamic Yield. "Dynamic Yield's Experience Email solution adapts each content block within an email campaign based on cross-channel data, rendered at the time of email open, to ensure the most relevant and engaging experience."

Dynamic Yield's Experience Email solution includes:

An intuitive drag and drop editor - For creating personalized emails either from scratch or using a variety of stunning templates for quick customization, all code-free and fully responsive.

- For creating personalized emails either from scratch or using a variety of stunning templates for quick customization, all code-free and fully responsive. Best-in-class product recommendations - Which can be served across multiple widgets using Dynamic Yield's deep learning-powered AdaptML strategy, affinity-based personalization, contextual strategies, and more.

- Which can be served across multiple widgets using Dynamic Yield's deep learning-powered AdaptML strategy, affinity-based personalization, contextual strategies, and more. A simple code snippet generator - To embed individual content blocks or fully personalized emails built with Dynamic Yield into any email service provider, no tedious integration necessary.

"At Maurices, we know the customer experience doesn't end when a visitor leaves our website, which is why it's so important for us to be able to personalize the email experience based on what happens there," said Jesse Cooke, Email Marketing Developer at Maurices. "Dynamic Yield allows us to promote our top products, items related to what the user has left in the cart, and more through various recommendation strategies, which has created the consistency we need between channels."

This release represents the latest in Dynamic Yield's efforts to increase the relevancy of email marketing campaigns across the globe. The company plans to further develop its Experience Email offering in an effort to bring deeper email personalization to its 350+ customers from around the world.

To learn more about Dynamic Yield's Experience Email, visit dynamicyield.com/email.

About Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield helps enterprise brands quickly deliver and test personalized, optimized, and synchronized digital customer interactions. Marketing, Product, Development, and eCommerce teams from more than 350 global brands are using Dynamic Yield's Experience Optimization platform as the technology layer on top of existing CMS or Commerce solutions to iterate faster and algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual for the acceleration of long-term business value.

