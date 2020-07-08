Dynamic Yield Expands APIs to Enable Entire Personalization Suite Beyond Web

Provides teams with greater flexibility and control over the omnichannel customer journey through server-side capabilities

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Yield , the Personalization Anywhere™ platform, today announced the expansion of its eXPerience APIs , providing brands with a greater level of flexibility and control when implementing relevant and consistent digital customer interactions on the server-side. This new set of eXPerience APIs, which previously included testing and recommendations, now allows brands to implement Dynamic Yield's entire suite of personalization capabilities on the server-side.

The most commonly employed method for testing and content personalization is by utilizing in-browser javascript libraries, which are easy to integrate and offer marketers the ability to experiment with and enhance the web experience with little reliance on developers. However, as personalization and optimization have become increasingly strategic for brands, digital product teams are expressing a desire to integrate such capabilities natively in their digital customer touchpoints, be it their websites, mobile apps, or real-world digital interfaces such as kiosks and drive-thru menu boards.

"COVID-19 has emphasized the importance of digital communication channels between brands and their customers. Highly personalized digital channels increase brand loyalty, customer satisfaction, and are overall a key competitive differentiator in today's world," said Liad Agmon, CEO of Dynamic Yield. "Our sole focus is on creating the platform, products, and tools necessary to help brands deliver compelling, relevant, and high-performing digital experiences. The eXPerience APIs provide them with a secure, centralized code layer that is able to unify all data sources and activate it, regardless of the channel, device, or web technology from which the application is served."

Dynamic Yield also offers flexible implementation options, granting brands the freedom to gradually deploy API-based campaigns alongside those from the client-side, or to run campaigns entirely via API.

Examples of how eXPerience APIs can be used include:

Embedding personalization into other channels such as kiosks, point-of-sale systems, interactive screens, call centers, and more : Showcase complimentary items when a customer adds an item to their cart using an in-store kiosk at a restaurant.

: Showcase complimentary items when a customer adds an item to their cart using an in-store kiosk at a restaurant. Allowing developers to maintain the control of page structure and content when creating a personalized campaign : Ensure all experiences displayed are pre-approved by the organization's IT department to create a consistent customer shopping journey.

: Ensure all experiences displayed are pre-approved by the organization's IT department to create a consistent customer shopping journey. Experimenting and targeting experiences without exposing any sensitive data on the browser : Show identified customers an exclusive promotion based on proprietary credit score information when visiting a financial site.

: Show identified customers an exclusive promotion based on proprietary credit score information when visiting a financial site. Launching campaigns entirely through the server-code to keep the frontend of the website from slowing down: Display all banners, messages, and recommendations that are above a website's fold using APIs to reduce latency.

"Home24 was using Dynamic Yield's client-side script to fully personalize our site. However, our organization wanted the IT team to have more control over the content displayed on the page," said Giovanni Luca Randisi, Marketing Director at Home24. "With the eXPerience APIs, we were able to render everything through the server-code, granting us the power to determine how each experience should be displayed based on our exact specifications, and additionally increase the overall site performance."

Dynamic Yield's server-side capabilities represent the latest in the company's efforts to support digital transformation across industries through a unified, open-ended, and agile customer experience infrastructure.

For more information on the full breadth of Dynamic Yield's eXPerience APIs, visit: dynamicyield.com/experience-apis/

About Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield is an AI-powered Personalization Anywhere™ platform that delivers individualized experiences at every customer touchpoint: web, apps, email, kiosks, IoT, and call centers. The platform's data management capabilities provide for a unified view of the customer, allowing the rapid and scalable creation of highly targeted digital interactions. Marketers, product managers, and engineers from more than 350 brands around the world use Dynamic Yield daily for launching new personalization campaigns, running server-side and client-side A/B tests , leveraging machine-learning for content and product recommendations , and employing algorithms for smartly triggered email and push notifications. Dynamic Yield Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of McDonald's Corporation.

