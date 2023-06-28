DXOMARK ranks HONOR 90 best in class display experience

HONOR 90, the premium mid-range smartphone, shines bright in display performance, securing the top ranking position for its segment in the DXOMARK display test

LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HONOR is proud to announce that its upcoming premium mid-range smartphone, HONOR 90 has achieved the top position in DXOmark's display ranking for its segment. The HONOR 90 was put through DXOMARK's thorough smartphone display test, which assesses performance across six major areas: Readability, Color, Video, Motion, Touch, and Artifacts. With an impressive score of 140, eligible for the DXOMARK Display Gold Label, the HONOR 90 secures a commendable position in the DXOMARK global display rankings.

"The HONOR 90 brings a pleasant display, delivering an overall balanced performance in most use cases, with strong showings in color and readability" Thibualt Cabana, Display Evaluation Director at DXOMARK commented.

The HONOR 90 boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED Quad-curved Floating Display, a stunning result of HONOR's ongoing display R&D efforts. The curved display resembles a glass filled to the brim, promising an immersive viewing experience. The high-resolution AMOLED panel (2664x1200) is capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors and 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, ensuring highly detailed and accurate reproduction of even highly intricate and colour-diverse images. The display also has a peak HDR brightness of 1,600 nits, bringing out the vibrant colors that HDR has to offer.

DXOMARK is an independent lab and the international leader in quality evaluation for both professional and consumer electronics. Being evaluated by DXOMARK and achieving a high score is a testament to a device's quality, as it signifies that the HONOR 90 delivers high performance and exceptional user experience. DXOMARK's acknowledgment of the HONOR 90's impressive display performance is a significant milestone for HONOR, affirming the company's dedication to delivering superior quality products to its users.

Bond Zhang, CEO at HONOR UK said: "Seeing the HONOR 90 recognized for its outstanding display quality highlights the dedication of our global R&D team, and I'm proud to be bringing this device to the UK market in July. At HONOR we continue to push the boundaries of existing smartphone market segments, and the HONOR 90 is the perfect example of that with its stunning display, as noted by the excellent DXOMARK team.

