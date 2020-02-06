Dutypoint Releases Revolutionary New Packaged Pumping Station That Reduces Labour Hours by 35% and Concrete Usage by up to 50%

GLOUCESTER, England, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutypoint offers a range of great value, easy to install packaged pumping stations including the brand new QuikForm™, with its revolutionary, time saving shuttering design.

Dutypoint's packaged pumping stations include all the essential elements: pumps, pipes, valves and controls, in one convenient package, ready for installation and because they are pre-fabricated, manufactured and safety tested offsite, and then delivered to site ready for installation, they greatly reduce program time and cost. They are a more efficient and cost effective solution to the traditional method of building a pumping station on site, which can take weeks to complete and create challenges in terms of onsite access, logistics and confined working constraints.

The Dutypoint range includes the Vortech™ polyethylene packaged pumping stations which are available in a choice of sizes with different pump options to suit the specific application including pumps for surface water, foul water and heavy duty grinder pumps for sewage. Selected models are available in stock with free same or next day delivery.

Key features of the Vortech™ range include super strong chambers made of virgin polyethylene, featuring strengthening ribs for superior quality and corrosion resistance, and a compact design constructed to fit in tight areas such as basements and cellars.

Vortech™ packaged pumping stations are also available in a choice of chamber sizes, ranging from 280 litres all the way up to 9,000 litres with high level alarms fitted as standard with the option to include battery backup control systems for critical applications.

Dutypoint also offers a range of Vortech™ GRP packaged pumping stations that can be designed to suit the specific requirements of the project and the most exciting addition to the range is the revolutionary new QuikForm™.

QuikForm™ features a patented shuttering system design, which reduces the overall installation time by 35%*, requires up to 50% less concrete, and enables there to be minimal contact between the concrete and exposed ground, making it better for the environment. The shuttering system also helps to preserve the concrete from corrosion and provides a smooth internal face for ease of cleaning.

Designed to satisfy the needs of multiple applications from large residential and small commercial developments, including B&Bs and hotels, through to large commercial and industrial applications, such as hospitals, schools and factories, QuikForm™ is also ideally suited for extra-deep applications which historically haven't been feasible to achieve with pre-fabricated chambers. QuikForm™ is designed to cater for chamber depths ranging from 2m to 8m and any size in between.

For more information on the Dutypoint range of packaged pumping stations including the new QuikForm™, please visit www.dutypoint.com/civils or contact enquiries@dutypoint.com

About Dutypoint

Headquartered in Gloucester, Dutypoint is a family owned, innovate UK manufacturer and distributor of pumped water systems for large residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Since the company was established in 1976 as the Elmbridge Pump Company, we've been building-up industry defining expertise in fluid technology.

We utilise our extensive pumps knowledge to solve complex challenges with straightforward solutions built around meeting, and exceeding, our customer's needs.

From sourcing a single pump through to designing a complex system, Dutypoint is the go-to specialist for pumps and pumped systems, trusted by thousands of customers throughout the UK and overseas.

Products in the Dutypoint range include cold water booster sets, integrated tank and boosters, hot water cylinders, packaged pumping stations and packaged utility rooms.

*Based on Dutypoint installation trials

SOURCE Dutypoint