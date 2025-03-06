Durham Region to exhibit research and development expertise at HANNOVER MESSE

WHITBY, ON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Durham Region's innovation community is showing global decision makers our collective strengths at HANNOVER MESSE 2025. Durham Region is home to impressive research and development assets, strong industrial clusters, and world-renowned academic institutions that are backed by collaborative efforts among its eight local municipalities.

Image of Project Arrow with the text: Energizing Innovation. Durham Region, Greater Toronto Area, Canada. Meet us at Hannover Messe, Hall 2. Below are the logos of participating partners. Durham Region logo

"Durham Region is energizing industrial innovation," says John Henry, Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer for the Region of Durham. "We are building a future that turns research and development into job creation and investment. Collaboration, alongside a strong talent pipeline, is leading to innovators in Durham Region solving some of the world's biggest challenges."

Leading the way

"Durham Region has purposefully, and successfully, built an innovation ecosystem that supports cutting-edge research and development," shares Simon Gill, Director of Economic Development and Tourism at the Region of Durham. Businesses are supported by a "collaborative environment that supports innovation, sees businesses achieve their full potential, and cultivates robust economic growth," adds Gill.

Research partnerships and innovation

Durham Region's success in research partnerships will be showcased at HANNOVER MESSE with the groundbreaking Project Arrow. An initiative of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA), Project Arrow is the first all-Canadian, zero emission, connected concept vehicle. Engineered and built in Durham Region at Ontario Tech University's ACE Climatic Aerodynamic Wind Tunnel, "Project Arrow is a testament of the achievements that can be realized when industry leaders, research and post-secondary partners come together with a shared vision," says Flavio Volpe, President of the APMA. "Together, we are not just building cars; we are shaping the future of transportation."

Access to rare talent

Durham Region offers a distinct advantage for the innovation and business community. More than 30,000 students study annually in post-secondary institutions that include Ontario Tech University, Durham College, and Trent University Durham GTA. Each of these institutions plays an important role in the region's innovation ecosystem, moving industry forward. "Ontario Tech is a research-driven institution that partners with global industry to provide our students with opportunities to solve real-world challenges and develop their learning competencies," says Dr. Les Jacobs, Vice-President, Research and Innovation at Ontario Tech University.

Meet us in Hall 2

Durham Region has the talent, assets and community to support your business expansion in Canada. At HANNOVER MESSE, Durham Region looks forward to fostering international collaboration and attracting businesses to join its vibrant business ecosystem. Meet Invest Durham in hall 2 at booth B42 to energize your business together.

Quick facts:

Durham Region is located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). It is made up of eight local municipalities, including the cities of Oshawa and Pickering ; the towns of Ajax and Whitby ; the Municipality of Clarington ; and the townships of Brock , Scugog and Uxbridge .

Durham's location on the eastern side of the GTA offers prime access to Canada's largest consumer market of more than five million people, and 135 million more American and Canadian consumers within a day's drive.

location on the eastern side of the GTA offers prime access to largest consumer market of more than five million people, and 135 million more American and Canadian consumers within a day's drive. Durham Region was named one of Canada's best locations to invest by Site Selection Magazine in September 2024.

Visit InvestDurham.ca to learn about the opportunity to energize your business in one of Canada's fastest growing communities.

