Duni Group partner up with & Repeat - a cooperation to speed up solutions for circularity of take-away packaging

MALMO, Sweden, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for take-away food and beverages increases, the challenges concerning waste and recycling of the products are growing. Duni Group is driving the development of sustainable solutions by taking responsibility for the product throughout its life cycle, from design to disposal. By partnering, &Repeat and Duni Group join forces to achieve circularity of single-use products and take one step further towards the goal of becoming fully circular.

&Repeat is a Swedish tech start-up located in Stockholm. Their journey started in 2020 and before the end of that year their product was launched to the market and has since experienced a rapid growth and high recognition in Sweden. With a digital platform as the backbone, &Repeat offers a smart deposit return system to restaurants and offices that make it easy to recycle take-away packaging. The purpose is to create less waste and incentivize more stakeholders to contribute to a rapid improvement. &Repeat has a strong belief in the need for a different mindset and new capabilities to speed up the transformation to a more circular society.

Duni Group enters into a cooperation agreement with &Repeat to join forces towards the common goal of achieving circularity of take-away packaging. Collaborative efforts, innovation and raised awareness are key to develop new sustainable solutions that limits the environmental impact of waste and increases the level of recycling. For Duni Group, circularity is about the whole life cycle, from the choice of materials and life-cycle impact to the end-of-life solutions. It is an integrated and holistic view of the sustainability challenges ahead of us.

"We truly value the new partnership with &Repeat where we together will work to find solutions to complex challenges in the industry. This is one of many initiatives that will start with local testing to find geographically suitable solutions for different markets. We continue to actively cooperate with local partners where we can contribute with our knowledge and expertise for full-scale, circular models," says Robert Dackeskog, President and CEO, Duni Group.

Tor Espen Steinvik, CEO, &Repeat, comments, "We have demonstrated that together with consumers and leading foodservice retailers in Sweden we can battle the challenge of waste created by single-use packaging and create true impact. When we now join forces with Duni Group as a leading global packaging provider it is both a verification of what we are doing and an important step towards building scalability and global market reach for our solution."

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable, and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has some 2,300 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE0000616716. Duni.com



