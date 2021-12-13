Duni Group extends the management team for increased focus on customer relations and logistics

MALMÖ, Sweden, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group extends its management team with three new roles to further strengthen the focus on the customers and the market. Nicklas Bengtsson and Manfred Hargarten, EVP Commercial and Johan Crusefalk, EVP Logistics, will all take place in the extended management team as of January 1, 2022.

Manfred Hargarten, currently Commercial Director Region Central and Nicklas Bengtsson, currently Commercial Director Region NorthEast, represent the two largest commercial regions within the Group and will both be appointed EVP Commercial. Their representation in the management team will bring the organization's decision- making process closer to both the customers and the market.

Johan Crusefalk, EVP Logistics, will also take a seat in the management team. Logistics is a strategically important area for Duni Group with many challenges and opportunities connected to the company's sustainability initiatives, among them reaching net zero emissions.

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable, and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has some 2,300 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Sales for 2020 amounted to SEK 4,501 m. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE0000616716. Duni.com

