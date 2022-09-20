Duni Group commits to set Science Based Targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions further

MALMÖ, Sweden, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duni Group is taking the next step towards the goal of being a net-zero emissions company by 2050 with defined progress by 2030. Committing to set Science Based Targets (SBT) ensures the work towards further reductions of the Group's greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. Joining the SBT initiative enables the company's climate work to become more transparent and reviewed by external experts.

By committing to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), Duni Group sets even clearer goals for its long-term work to reduce the Group's own, and its supply chain's greenhouse gas emissions. The internationally renowned SBTi is a comprehensive and transparent way to reduce emission levels as the company undertakes to set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement of limiting global warming to 1.5°C. The performance will be followed up scientifically, audited by external auditors and validated by SBTi.

"We are happy to announce the next step in our "Decade of Action". Setting Science Based Targets follows the work we have done to reduce our dependency on fossil energy and will enable us to take a full value chain approach in our climate ambitions", says Robert Dackeskog, President and CEO, Duni Group.

About SBTi

Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. For more information about the SBTi, please visit https://sciencebasedtargets.org/.

Robert Dackeskog, President and CEO

Tel.: +46 40 10 62 00

Duni Group is a market leader in attractive, sustainable, and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Group markets and sells two brands, Duni and BioPak, which are represented in more than 40 markets. Duni Group has some 2,200 employees in 22 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, New Zealand and Thailand. Duni AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE0000616716. Dunigroup.com

