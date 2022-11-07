Duncan Finlayson Joins Raines International's London Office as Managing Director, Product, Data & Technology Officers

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raines International, a leading executive search and talent advisory firm, announced today that Duncan Finlayson, previously a partner at True Search, joined its London office as Managing Director.

With more than a decade's experience placing senior talent in product, data, technology, design, and engineering roles, Finlayson will partner with Miami-based Managing Director Rick Harris to lead Raines' Product, Data & Technology Officers Practice and will lead the EMEA Practice.

"The more I have gotten to know the people at Raines, the more I've been blown away by their drive, focus, and commitment to excellence," Finlayson said. "I'm excited to play an active role in shaping the firm as it expands throughout Europe and beyond."

Finlayson has worked extensively in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, serving Growth, Public, Private Equity, and Venture Capital-backed companies. Prior to Raines, he spent five years with True Search's London office, where he played a pivotal role in building and scaling its practice in the EMEA region and operated in the FinTech, Product, Data, and Technology practices.

Dan Smith, Raines' Chief Executive Officer, said "Duncan's deep industry experience and hands-on approach to client relationships enable Raines to broaden our capabilities in the Product, Data & Technology space for our clients globally. I am thrilled he will help lead our team in London and can't wait to see the powerhouse that Rick and Duncan create together to make Raines the destination for all Product, Data and Technology searches."

Previously, Finlayson led the recruitment of large-scale digital transformation programmes at organisations including Lloyds Bank, TSB Bank, Aldermore Bank, NewDay, Sainsbury's Bank, Tesco Bank, Royal London Asset Management, and Aviva.

Raines opened its London office this fall, with Patrick Gray, Managing Director for Industrials and Aerospace, Defence, & Government Services, relocating to lead the office.

