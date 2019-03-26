Dun & Bradstreet Announces Executive Appointments

Neeraj Sahai Named President of Dun & Bradstreet International

Gil Shaked Named Chief Technology Officer

SHORT HILLS, New Jersey, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet, the global leader in commercial data, analytics and insights for businesses, has named Neeraj Sahai President of Dun & Bradstreet International and Gil Shaked Chief Technology Officer. Both executives will be based at the company's New Jersey headquarters.

"Dun & Bradstreet is fortunate to have two exceptional leaders, Neeraj and Gil, join our executive team at this critical moment in our trajectory," said Dun & Bradstreet President Stephen C. Daffron. "Their collective vision and deep experience are a powerful combination as we drive greater momentum with our customers and partners around the globe."

New President of Dun & Bradstreet International

As President of Dun & Bradstreet International, Neeraj Sahai will work closely with Stephen Daffron and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Jabbour to align the Company's businesses and joint ventures in Asia, India, The United Kingdom, Ireland, as well as the Dun & Bradstreet Worldwide Network of partners, around the firm's go-to-market strategy and growth opportunity.

"I'm pleased to join Dun & Bradstreet at such a momentous time in the company's story," said Sahai. "International growth will be key to our next chapter and working with Anthony and Stephen I'm confident that we can bring innovation and opportunity to our partners and customers around the world."

Neeraj joins the company from Standard & Poor's Ratings where he was President. Prior to S&P, Sahai held several leadership roles with Citigroup across Securities & Fund Services, Global Transaction Services, and Capital Markets and Banking.

"Neeraj has an impressive track record of substantially improving business performance, and his experience will be instrumental in unlocking and expanding our business potential across the globe," Daffron said.

New Chief Technology Officer

In this role, Gil will oversee the management of IT strategy and operations, enterprise systems, applications, security, infrastructure, automation, and digital transformation, and ensure customers take full advantage of Dun & Bradstreet's solutions.

"I'm happy to join a team so focused on performance through innovation," said Shaked. "Customer needs are changing, and only through advanced technology will those needs be met. We'll exceed those demands by building on Dun & Bradstreet's strong foundation to further modernize and serve up experiences that illuminate potential and lead to success for our customers."

Gil joins Dun & Bradstreet from Citadel where he was Managing Director. Previously, Gil was Managing Director and Divisional CIO at Morgan Stanley. He has also held leadership roles at Société Générale, Correlix, Credit Suisse, and Lehman Brothers.

Said Daffron, "Gil leads with a sharp vision, drives for results, and has orchestrated innovative technology solutions for some of the best-known global players in investment banking, trading and risk management. His experience will help position technology as a strategic competitive advantage for Dun & Bradstreet."

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, the global leader in commercial data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. Twitter: @DnBUS

