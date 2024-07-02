Dufour Aerospace Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

ZURICH, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dufour Aerospace, the innovative Swiss drone and eVTOL company, announced the appointment of Sascha Hardegger as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2024. Hardegger succeeds Thomas Pfammatter, a co-founder of the company who led it as CEO for seven successful years. Pfammatter will continue to serve as Head of Strategy, and as a member of the Board of Directors. Thomas Pfammatter will remain actively involved in Dufour Aerospace.

Said CEO Sascha Hardegger: "I am pleased to take on this leadership role at Dufour Aerospace at this key moment for the company and our team, and I am honored that the board of directors and the management are placing their trust in me to lead the company. In the coming months and years we will strengthen ties with our partners, ensure market entry and build up production. The development and engineering that are fundamental to our progress will always remain crucial to Dufour. I look forward to shaping and supporting these processes as CEO and to working even more closely with our employees — our most important stakeholders. We would not be where we are today without Thomas' visionary leadership, and it's great to have his support in the future."

Mr. Hardegger previously served as Dufour's Chief Commercial Officer, joining the company in 2021. Prior to Dufour, among other roles, he led the innovation and drone programs at Swiss Air-Rescue Rega.

"Dufour Aerospace's tilt-wing technology has proven its enormous potential," said Pfammatter. "It was an honour to lead the company from its initial development of the concept through to the development and launch of Aero2, our automated drone. Sascha has proven to be the leader the company needs for the next phases of development, and I am very happy to support the board and the management of Dufour Aerospace in my future strategic role."

About Dufour Aerospace

Dufour Aerospace develops efficient and sustainable aircraft for cargo transportation, logistics and public safety. It uses distributed electric propulsion and a hybrid module to meet today's Advanced Air Mobility and medium-sized drone market requirements. The company was incorporated in 2017 and has its headquarters in Visp, Switzerland, with a design office and flight testing facilities in Dübendorf, Switzerland. Currently, Dufour Aerospace employs more than 50 employees.