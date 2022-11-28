Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market to Reach $2.1 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in the incidence of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and surge in need for better healthcare services drive the growth of the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market by Therapeutic Area, (Molecular-based Therapies and Steroid Therapy), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Store & Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031". According to the report, the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy industry generated $1.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $2.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in the incidence of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and surge in need for better healthcare services drive the growth of the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market. However, inflated cost of treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy restricts the market growth. On the other hand, increase in government spending on the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors in developing countries, the development of healthcare infrastructure, and rise in demand for innovative treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown which led to temporary closure of many clinics, especially in the initial period.

However, throughout the pandemic, despite the recommendations to maintain social distance, many individuals treated their illnesses via self-medication or other unconventional methods owing to their concern of contracting COVID during the lockdown.

The molecular based therapies segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on therapeutic area, the molecular based therapies segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to R & D activities for exon skipping drugs, strong product pipeline and significant product launch by key players. The report also discusses steroid therapy segment.

The hospital pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to significant rise in the number of diagnosis through hospitals. However, the drug store & retail pharmacies segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the rise in the approval of drugs and their availability in drug store & retail pharmacies.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to technological advancements in Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment and presence of key players & robust hospital infrastructure in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to rise in cases of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, approval of drugs, development of healthcare infrastructure, and increase in investments projects in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

F Hoffmann-La Roche AG

FibroGen, Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Italfarmaco S.p.A.

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd

Pfizer Inc.

PTC Therapeutics

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Inc

Sarepta therapeutics

Wave life sciences ltd.

