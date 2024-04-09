DUANE LAWRENCE APPOINTED AS CHAIR OF THE ONETOUCH HEALTH GROUP BOARD

OneTouch Health Group, a leading player in the healthcare technology industry, proudly announces the appointment of Duane Lawrence as Chair. With a 35-year career in the healthcare technology sector, Duane brings invaluable experience and leadership to the organisation.

GALWAY, Ireland, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duane Lawrence's extensive background includes spearheading global initiatives in AI diagnostics and care pathways as CEO at InferMed Limited, overseeing strategic digital marketing and SEO in the global healthtech and pharmaceutical sectors as Chairman at Spark Health, and expanding access to care with health-related financial services as Non Executive Director, SID and Chair of the Investment Committee at UK based Simplyhealth. Throughout his career, Duane has held pivotal roles as a CEO, Chairman, or Non-Executive Director for health tech SMEs, as well as mid-market publicly traded technology and service businesses across five continents.

Duane believes strongly in dedicating time to organisations and causes that empower individuals to achieve their fullest potential. Currently Duane also serves as a Trustee of the Consortium for Street Children, a global non-governmental organisation committed to fighting for the rights of homeless children worldwide.

Dermot Clancy, CEO of OneTouch Health Group, warmly welcomed Duane Lawrence, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Duane as the new Chair of our Board. His wealth of experience and proven leadership in the healthcare technology sector align perfectly with our commitment to innovation and excellence. Duane's strategic vision and global perspective will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the continued success of OneTouch Health."

Kishan Chotai and Katie Beckingham from August Equity, the investment firm backing OneTouch Health Group, expressed excitement about the appointment, saying, "Duane Lawrence brings a great blend of expertise and a proven track record in the healthcare technology industry. We are confident that his leadership will play a crucial role in driving the company's growth and achieving its strategic objectives and we look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on the future of healthcare technology."

Sati Sian, Non-Executive Director of OneTouch, commented, "Duane's sector knowledge and experience of working with management teams to scale businesses and drive growth is a great addition to the board and to the team. We welcome Duane to the company and look forward to having him on board as we continue to build a market-leading care management software business across the UK, Ireland and Australia."

Duane Lawrence shared his enthusiasm, stating, "I am honoured to join OneTouch Health Group as Chair of the Board. The company's commitment to advancing healthcare technology to have a positive impact on our lives aligns with my passion for driving meaningful innovation in the industry. I look forward to working with the talented team at OneTouch to help bring focus, insight and pace to this next exciting phase of accelerated global growth for the company. "

