Drylab Receives Endorsement from Producer of Oscar-Nominated The Worst Person in the World

Renowned Norwegian filmmaker, Thomas Robsahm, whose work has been nominated at the BAFTAs, Gold Derby Awards and Gotham Awards and winner at the Milano International Film Festival Awards, Nordic Council and multiple Amanda Awards, recently received two nominations for the Oscars at the 94 th Academy Awards in March 2022 for the film The Worst Person in the World .

Robsahm used the Drylab platform throughout the production of this latest film. He praised the tool for saving him time and money thanks to its ability to increase control, share with colleagues and its integration with the camera and script reports.

He went on to declare that the days of sitting together watching dailies in a cinema is over for filmmakers. With Drylab, Robsahm found the system was much easier for collaborative working as each team member could watch and scroll from their own screen, even offline, alongside other features such as being able to easily find what you want to see.

"Having this as a tool all the way through the shoot was great," said Robsahm. The "integration with camera reports and script reports is fantastic. … This is one of the technological new things that we have that really works for us in a great way."

He also expressed his pride that the tool was developed in Norway, saying "I'm also very proud that this is a Norwegian invention", "when Drylab is something that is used all over the world, you know, it's made in Norway."

Watch the full interview with Thomas Robsahm here.

John Mahtani, CEO of Drylab Media Tech plc, said: "This endorsement is a powerful testament to the strength of the Drylab platform and underlines the disruptive potential it has to simplify film production, making it easier, faster and cheaper to create blockbuster artistic features. It was a real honour to have the Drylab platform support Robsahm on his first film to receive a nomination for an Oscar. I feel immense pride knowing that we are helping many more filmmakers all over the world realise their artistic vision."

