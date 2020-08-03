Dry Yeast Market to Expand due to Surging Demand for Sustainable Pet Feeds, Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, the dry yeast market will expand at 7.0% CAGR from 2020-2030.

Growth is underpinned by rising awareness about the importance of nutrition-enhanced animal foods. As pet ownership rises, consumers are looking for healthier food options. Dry yeast helps achieve this objective. They assist in improving digestion and reduce the risk of diseases.

More recently, veganism has dictated dietary preferences, owing to growing environmental degradation concerns posed due to production of animal-based foods. Additionally, vegan feeds are richer in nutritional content and improve feed quality. This shifting consumer trend is compelling manufacturers to incorporate dry yeast in animal feed production.

Palatability is an important factor while selecting animal feeds. Dry yeast helps in this regard by imparting an umami taste, thereby indulging the sensory experience of animals. Based on these trend, the dry yeast market will experience a major uptick across the aforementioned forecast period.

"Surging popularity of yeast-derived products is compelling manufacturing to diversify existing portfolios by introducing new products in collaboration with other players and expansion of their production capabilities," says an FMI analyst.

Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12013

Key Takeaways from FMI's Dry Yeast Market Report

Active dry yeast shall be the most extensively used culture to enhance pet feeds in the forecast period

Rising veganism trends are accelerating organic dry yeast usage

Global dry yeast market shall surpass US$ 40 Mn by 2020-end

by 2020-end Dry yeast market has transitioned from being a niche market to a mainstream market

Europe shall emerge as a revenue powerhouse of the dry yeast market, attributed to surging awareness about healthy foods

Dry Yeast Market- Key Trends

Rising preference for clean label ingredients by consumers shall underpin dry yeast market growth in the forecast period

Humanization of pets is bolstering appetite for high quality and premium pet food options, providing traction to the dry yeast market

Blanket ban on antibiotics usage in animal feeds is auguring demand for dry yeast as an effective substitute

High prices of yeast-based feeds renders them unaffordable to low and middle-income consumers, restricting growth prospects

Dry Yeast Market- Regional-wise Analysis

Europe to spearhead the global growth, with France & Germany being primary revenue generators

to spearhead the global growth, with & being primary revenue generators Rising demand for clean label foods is stimulating the European dry yeast market growth

North America accounts for over 1/5 th revenue share, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020-2030

accounts for over 1/5 revenue share, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020-2030 India accounts for 13% of the total dry yeast usage in animal feeds in the Asia-Pacific market

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-12013

Dry Yeast Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the dry yeast market include Bellarise, SAF Instant Yeast, ADY, Kerry Group, ADM, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Associated British Foods, Red Star Active Dry Yeast and Titan Biotech Ltd., to name a few. These players are concentrating on introducing new products to enhance their product portfolio.

Titan Biotech, for instance, manufactures the Yeast Extract Powder Type 1 for usage in non-alcohol based foodstuffs. Likewise, ADM Animal Nutrition introduced yeast protein for animals in 2018. Recently, in 2020, it also launched the NutriPass L encapsulated lysine supplement for bovine animals, especially for lactating cows and growing cattle.

Get full Report Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12013

Dry Yeast Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Active Dry Yeast

Inactive Dry Yeast

Form

Powder

Flakes

Tablet Capsule

Base

Fortified

Unfortified

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Sales Channel

B2B

B2C

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Convenience Store

Online Retail

Other Sales Channel

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Download Segment-wise Analysis@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-regional/rep-gb-12013

Get Valuable Insights into the Dry Yeast Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global dry yeast Market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the dry yeast market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to take informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Food & Beverages Landscape

Sports Nutrition Market: FMI's compelling study on the sports nutrition market sheds light on the prominent dynamics influencing the growth trajectory for the upcoming forecast period 2020-2030 through detailed segmental and regional analyses.

High Protein Yogurt Market: The high protein yogurt market report offers a 360-degree analysis, bringing to the fore insights that can help stakeholders identify key challenges and opportunities across the upcoming decade's growth trajectory.

Ethoxyquin Market: The global Ethoxyquin market is anticipated to surpass an impressive revenue threshold by the end of the forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030, concludes FMI's recently published research report on the market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dry-yeast-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/dry-yeast-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights