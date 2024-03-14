DRUID Announces Martin Kraft as New Vice President of Sales for EMEA & APAC Regions

LONDON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DRUID, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is thrilled to announce that Martin Kraft has been appointed as the new Vice President of Sales for the EMEA and APAC regions.

With a distinguished career spanning several years in the technology and sales industry, Martin Kraft brings a profound understanding of the EMEA and APAC markets to DRUID. He also has a proven track record of accelerating revenue growth and leading successful Go-to-Market strategies.

Before joining DRUID, Martin was a key figure in Roboyo's exponential growth, increasing the company's revenues by tenfold in just five years.

As the new Vice President of Sales for EMEA and APAC, Martin will drive DRUID's revenue generation initiatives and manage the operations of the Go-to-Market organization. He will oversee the Sales, Business Development Representatives (BDR), and Presales teams, ensuring cohesive and strategic operations to achieve the company's growth targets.

"We are excited to welcome Martin to the DRUID family. His exceptional leadership qualities, deep market insights, and outstanding track record in driving sales and growth are invaluable assets for our team," said Liviu Dragan, CEO of DRUID.

"Joining DRUID at this pivotal moment is a great opportunity to innovate further and drive our sales efforts across EMEA and APAC. I am deeply committed to leveraging my experience to contribute to DRUID's growth, enhance our market presence, and deliver exceptional value to our customers. I look forward to leading our talented teams to achieve our ambitious goals," Martin said.

The company looks forward to the new dimensions of growth and success that Martin's leadership will undoubtedly bring.

About DRUID

DRUID (www.druidai.com) is an end-to-end platform for building, deploying, and scaling AI-driven Conversational Business Applications, designed to deliver next-level employee productivity and the total customer experience in the most intuitive way. Acting as a front layer to all digital operations, DRUID unifies and enhances the existing technology landscape while mitigating app fatigue (learning and adapting to new systems). DRUID intelligent virtual assistants enable fast, personalized, omnichannel, and hyper-automated interactions while speaking each organization's language via open integrations with any existing enterprise systems and RPA technologies. Starting with 2018, DRUID actively builds on its vision to provide each employee with an intelligent virtual assistant, establishing an extensive 160+ partner network and servicing 200+ clients worldwide.