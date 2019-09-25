Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends, Dynamics, & Competitive Landscape Report, 2028 | Key Players: Cipla, Roche, 3M, BD, Bayer AG, & Phillips-Medisize: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Drug Delivery Devices Market is expected to grow exponentially in the years to come. Drug delivery basically comes across as technologies, approaches, and formulations used for delivering chemicals or drugs in the body. This delivery could be for cure, prevention, or diagnosis of ailments like bacterial and viral diseases, allergies, gastrointestinal diseases, and diabetes. Manufacturing of drug delivery devices involves usage of acrylate hydrogels, polyurethane, ethylene vinyl acetate, silicone, and the other biodegradable substances.

One could also administer drug formulations like antibiotics and insulin through drug delivery devices. These devices could be implantable or conventional. Infusion pumps include insulin infusion pumps, ambulatory infusion pumps, enteral pumps, implantable infusion pumps, and volumetric infusion pumps. Drugs could also be administered through infusion catheters like cannulas, needles, IV sets, and valves. The routes used for administering drugs include paracellular and transcellular routes. By end-users, the drug delivery devices market comprises home care providers, long-term care facilities, and hospitals.

By geography, the drug delivery devices market constitutes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, LATAM, and MEA. At present, North America leads the market. Europe comes second. These leads could be credited to increasing accessibility, and feasibility of drug delivery services. The number of chronic diseases in these regions is also on the rise. Geriatric population is also increasing at an alarming rate. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace due to extra attention being paid to healthcare; especially by emerging economies like India.

On the other hand, stringent regulatory needs to approve drug delivery devices along with dearth of trained and skilled professionals act as restraints to the market. Dosage error is another restraint.

Innovations in the form of innovation pens are expected to create novel opportunities for novel players in the market. The players contributing to the market include 3M Company, CareFusion Corporation, Smith Medical, Baxter International, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Abbott Laboratories.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Drug Delivery Devices from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Drug Delivery Devices market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Drug Delivery Devices including:

Cipla



Baxter International



Nipro Corporation



Roche



Boehringer Ingelheim



Allergan



3M



BD



Catalent



Valeant Pharmaceuticals



Bayer AG



Chiesi



Phillips-Medisize



Johnson & Johnson



Shandong Weigao



Pfizer



B.Braun



Novartis AG



Zhengkang



Gerresheimer



COVIDIEN Medtronic



Schott forma vitrum



Alkermes



Skyepharma

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Injection type



Mucosal type



Implanted type



Others type

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Pharmaceutical companies



Hospitals



Clinics



Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

