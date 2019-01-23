Drug Abuse Testing Market to Register Significant Growth, Globally, Through 2023, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, January 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing availability of illegal drugs, change in lifestyle of millenial population, advancements in body analyzers, and rise in awareness regarding adverse effects of drug abuse are expected to propel the growth of the market

Allied Market Research added a report, titled, "Global Drug Abuse Testing Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2017-2023". The report offers in-depth analysis of the top winning strategies, market size & estimations, industry dynamics, key market segments, and competitive landscape. These insights are an indispensable source of information for entry-level organizations, key market players, investors, and stockholders to strengthen their presence in the global market as well as expand their presence across new regions.

The global drug abuse testing market is driven by factors such as rise in availability of prohibited drugs and drastic lifestyle changes among young population. Moreover, technological advancements in body analyzers and rise in focus on raising awareness above the adverse effects of drugs coupled with increase in importance of drug screening among consumers and drug store owners boost the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about the availability of advanced drug testing devices hampers the market growth. Moreover, drug testing at workplaces is regarded as a violation of privacy rights in most of the countries worldwide, which hinders the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing need to launch advanced testing devices that do not require saliva, urine, or blood samples for analysis is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in near future.

The report analyzes the global drug abuse testing market based on end user, equipment, and region. On the basis of end user, the global drug abuse testing market is divided into schools & educational institutes, government & private departments, and hospitals & healthcare units. Based on equipment, the report is bifurcated into employment testing, reasonable testing, follow-up testing, random testing, and post-accident testing. Geographically, the global drug abuse testing market report is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and ROW (rest of the world).

The report analyzes major market players, which include bioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DiaSorin, Eiken and Fujirebio, Biomedical Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Dako, and Beckman Coulter. They have adopted various strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

