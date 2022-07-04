Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size to Reach USD 12180 Million By 2028 at a CAGR of 10.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drone Logistics and Transportation Market is segmented By Type - Warehousing, Shipping, Others, By Application - Military, Civil and Commercial. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Transportation & Logistics Category.

The global Drone Logistics and Transportation market size is projected to reach USD 12180 million by 2028, from USD 5752.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022-2028.

Major Factors Driving The Growth of The Drone Logistics And Transportation Market

The increasing use of drones for faster delivery and the booming eCommerce sector will drive the growth of the drone logistics market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for last-mile delivery solutions, warehouse operations, and military use will fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-32R1184/global-drone-transportation-and-logistics

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL DRONE LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORTATION MARKET

Drones are immensely beneficial for the transportation of goods in urban areas with high traffic congestion. They are effective in pallet scanning at distribution centers, enabling the operations team to view the inventory stored at the facility and look for lost items in hard-to-reach spaces. Drones are able to reach areas that are inaccessible to other modes of transportation thereby increasing the radius of action for companies making shipments. Faster and rapid transport of essential relief packages and medical supplies to remote areas can be performed smoothly. These factors will drive the growth of the drone logistics and transportation market during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for last-mile delivery solutions by eCommerce companies and food service delivery providers is pushing the drone logistics market forward. Companies engaged in the last mile and small package delivery are deploying drones to cut costs and improve operational efficiency. For instance, Prime Air delivery drones are capable of shipping out parcels directly from warehouses to customers within 30 minutes. Hence the gradual development and testing will fuel the growth of the drone logistics and transportation market in the subsequent years.

The lack of a skilled workforce and the need for fulfilling ever-increasing consumer expectations has intensified the requirement for enhancing efficiency in warehouse operations. Drones have the ability to fly and hover autonomously, avoid obstacles in warehouse layouts and navigate the indoor land precisely. They are being deployed in inventory audits, cycle counting, item search, buffer stock maintenance, and stock taking. Drones increase inspection accuracy, reduce unnecessary labor costs and save the existing workforce from hazardous tasks. These rapid changes will create lucrative opportunities for the drone logistics and transportation market during the forecast period.

Self-driven UAVs have the potential to transport medical supplies, payloads, crucial equipment, and food in dangerous and remote environments. This crucial function enhances the frontline defense capabilities. They can supply life-saving drugs back and forth across hundreds of miles. The attached sensors will scan for unobstructed areas for landing purposes. If the landing is not possible then the supply pods will be dropped from a low altitude. This in turn will drive the growth of the global drone logistics and transportation market share in the coming years.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-32R1184/Global_Drone_Transportation_and_Logistics_Market

DRONE LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORTATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the solution, the shipping segment is expected to dominate the drone logistics and transportation market share due to several beneficial features and R&D in the development of drones for package delivery.

Based on application, the commercial segment will witness significant growth opportunities due to increasing deployment in logistics and rapid expansion of the eCommerce industry.

Based on region, North America will grow the highest in the drone logistics and transportation market share due to rising use in the logistics industry. While the Asia-Pacific region will grow the fastest due to increasing investments.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-32R1184/Global_Drone_Transportation_and_Logistics_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-32R1184/Global_Drone_Transportation_and_Logistics_Market

Key players

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Drone Delivery Canada

Matternet

United Parcel

PINC Solutions

DroneScan

Infinium Robotics

Skycart

Skysense

Zipline International

Flirtey

Flytrex

Altitude Angel

AirMap

Uber

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-32R1184/Global_Drone_Transportation_and_Logistics_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-32R1184&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global logistics market size is valued at USD 7641.20 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 12975.64 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Freight Forwarding market size is about 186 billion USD in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast years till 2028.

- The global Digital Logistics market size is projected to reach USD 22170 million by 2028, from USD 10230 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022-2028.

- The global Automotive Logistics market size is projected to reach USD 350700 million by 2028, from USD 253630 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2028.

- The global Logistics Automation market size is projected to reach USD 105610 million by 2028, from USD 56800 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2028.

- The global Last Mile Delivery market size is estimated to be worth USD 42860 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 75510 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.9% during the review period.

- The global freight brokerage market size is projected to reach USD 77770 million by 2027 from USD 54270 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global express delivery market size was valued at USD 262.86 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 484.38 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Drones market size was USD 4350.27 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 5437 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.94% during 2021-2027.

- The global e-commerce logistics market was valued at USD 235.70 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 1,901.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030.

- Air Cargo Containers market size is estimated to be worth USD 256.5 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 323.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period.

- The global Contract Logistics market size is projected to reach USD 242510 million by 2027, from USD 180100 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Shipping Software market size is projected to reach USD 2845.2 million by 2027, from USD 1675.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global IoT Fleet Management Market size is projected to reach USD 26410 million by 2027, from USD 6955.7 million in 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global pallet pooling market size is projected to reach USD 12480 million by 2027, from USD 8479.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

- Drone Package Delivery market size will be USD 241.53 Million and it is expected to reach USD 3694.38 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 57.55% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Drone Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 2931.6 million by 2028, from USD 1070.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2022-2028.

- Anti-Drone market size is estimated to be worth USD 1323.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 5098.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.2% during the review period.

- The global Military Drone market size is estimated to be worth USD 11770 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 17270 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.6% during the review period.

- The global Air Cargo market size is projected to reach USD 111810 Million by 2027, from USD 82570 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Same-day Delivery market size is projected to reach USD 123050 million by 2027, from USD 11620 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The Latin America logistics market was valued at USD 542.40 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 784.60 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) market size is projected to reach USD 1163180 Million by 2027, from USD 832630 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global 3rd party logistics (3PL) market was valued at USD 1027.71 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1789.94 Billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

- The Global Warehouse Management Systems Market Size was valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 10.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global FMCG market is projected to reach USD 15,361.8 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Paper and Paperboard Packaging market size is estimated to be worth USD 189320 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 224740 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.9% during the review period.

- Global Healthcare Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global 3PL Healthcare Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global 3PL in Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Reverse Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

- Global Seafreight Forwarding Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global 3PL Software Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Click Here To See Related Reports on Drone Logistics and Transportation market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports