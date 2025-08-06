Drone Contracts Soaring as Military Drone Market Size Projected to Reach $47 Billion By 2032

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary



NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The military drone market is poised to continue to grow over the coming years. A military drone, also known as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), is a remotely piloted aircraft system used in military operations. These drones are equipped with advanced sensors and cameras that provide real-time situational awareness, aiding decision-making and improving the effectiveness of military operations. The military drone market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing military spending and the growing procurement of military drones by defense forces. A report from Fortune Business Insights said: "The military drone market size was valued at USD 14.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 16.07 billion in 2024 to USD 47.16 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.15% during the forecast period. North America dominated the military drone market with a market share of 36.1% in 2023. Moreover, the military drone market size in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 10.71 billion by 2030, driven by an increasing R&D investment by industry players such as Sikorsky, Boeing, among other regional players." In an article recently published by the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy unveiled a new proposed rule – Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS). This rule will unleash American innovation and safely integrate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) into the national airspace system. "We are making the future of our aviation a reality and unleashing American drone dominance. From drones delivering medicine to unmanned aircraft surveying crops, this technology will fundamentally change the way we interact with the world," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. "Our new rule will reform outdated regulations that were holding innovators back while also enhancing safety in our skies. Thanks to President Trump, America – not China – will lead the way in this exciting new technology." Previously, operators would have to get individual waivers or exemptions to use their drones without visual line of sight. These were approved on a case-by-case basis, and the process was cumbersome. By eliminating these requirements for BVLOS operations, the proposal will significantly expand the use-case for drone technologies in areas like: manufacturing, farming, energy production, filmmaking, and the movement of products including lifesaving medications." Active Companies in the Drone Industry today include Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC).

MarketNewsUpdates.com | Engaging Premium News Dissemination Services For Emerging Public Companies

The Fortune Business Insights article continued: "The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms into military drones is improving autonomous flight capabilities, target recognition, and mission planning, leading to more effective and efficient operations. The growing use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the defense and security industry for several applications, such as surveying, mapping, transportation, combat operations, and monitoring, will fuel the demand for military UAVs in the coming years. The rise in defense expenditure of various countries to procure modernized & technologically advanced military drones/UAVs for intensified combat capability is expected to support the global market growth. The adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is modernizing military drone technologies from picking targets autonomously with precision. Furthermore, increasing investment in AI and autonomous systems for advanced technologies is boosting the market expansion."

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) to Capitalize on Landmark Proposed FAA Rules Normalizing Drone Operations Utilizing Beyond Visual Line of Sight with Expanded AI-Powered Drone Services - Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions today applauded efforts by the Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) proposed rules for normalizing Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations, eliminating a previously time consuming and burdensome regulatory process.

The FAA proposal envisions that drones would have technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence-powered object detection, that enable them to automatically detect and avoid other cooperating aircraft. The Company expects this landmark proposal will expand the use of its AI-powered computer vision and object detection technologies and accelerate the deployment of such AI-powered drone systems for government, public, and private customers.

According to the Commercial Drone Alliance, the proposed action to normalize BVLOS operations in the National Airspace System will unlock transformative scaled drone applications across key sectors such as agriculture, energy, public safety, emergency response, infrastructure inspection, and logistics. Prior to the new rules proposal, according to Fact.MR analysis, the drone services market had an estimated value of $8.66 billion in 2025 and was expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3%, reaching an estimated $32.96 billion by 2035.

"We created Safe Pro to harness drones and AI to enable customers in defense, humanitarian aid, law enforcement and a wide array of commercial markets to quickly gain access to critical information and improve situational awareness. It is our belief that streamlined regulations and new rules such as those supporting safe, BVLOS operations, will enable us to advance our ongoing efforts to introduce innovative, AI-powered drone-based services capable of delivering tremendous value to customers," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group.

The newly proposed rules, subject to revision following public comment, would enable greater operational flexibility for operators as well as drone and UAS manufacturers with the goal of safely normalizing BVLOS drone operations. This would include detailed requirements for operations, aircraft manufacturing, keeping drones safely separated from other aircraft, operational authorizations and responsibility, security, information reporting and record keeping. The Company believes that these new rules will enable rapid growth in the drone services sector and support its efforts to create a wide array of new AI-powered drone services ranging from providing enhanced public safety at large outdoor events to supporting wildlife conservation and environmental protection efforts.

Safe Pro's Airborne Response unit is one of Florida's top providers of drone-based critical infrastructure inspections, trusted by utilities, telecoms, and insurers for real-time, mission-critical insights. Its role in hurricane preparedness and recovery also positions Safe Pro as an essential partner in climate resilience. It currently operates a fleet of advanced, U.S. government-approved drone platforms for both "Blue Sky" normal business operations as well as "Gray Sky" rapid incident management and disaster response operations. The Company is currently working to integrate the AI-powered computer vision technologies of its Safe Pro AI unit into Airborne Response services in support of an array of new drone-based applications developed for public safety, critical infrastructure inspection and environmental protection.

Safe Pro's patented AI-powered computer vision technology is designed to rapidly analyze drone-based imagery to detect small objects. It has been battle-tested in Ukraine for nearly 3 years where it is being used to detect and identify over 150 types of landmines and unexploded ordnance in a fraction of a second per image, rapidly delivering mission-critical situational awareness. Whether deployed on the edge in real-time (SpotlightAITM OnSite) or leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the cloud (SpotlightAITM), the Company's Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) technology can scale globally, offering solutions for rapid battlefield analysis as well as supporting large-scale commercial and humanitarian demining operations. Powering the Company's SPOTD technology, Safe Pro's unique real-world datasets include high-resolution drone imagery and GPS-tagged geospatial data encompassing over 1.66 million drone images analyzed to date, and 28,000+ threats identified across 6,705 hectares in Ukraine, an area nearly equivalent in size to Manhattan. Continued… Read this full release and get additional information for SPAI by visiting: https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/clients/safe-pro-group-inc/

Safe Pro Group Inc. also announced this week that the U.S. Army has selected the Company for two key components of its 2026 Concept Focused Warfighter Experiment (CFWE), adding its participation in the Live Breach event in addition to the previously announced CFWE Maneuver (CFWE-M) technology demonstration event. A new video demonstrating Safe Pro Group's AI threat detection capability can be seen by clicking here.

This dual selection by the U.S. Army's Futures Command (AFC) recognizes Safe Pro's patented AI-driven computer vision technology for analyzing drone imagery and detecting battlefield threats in real time. The CFWE serves as a premier Army venue for collaborative experimentation, bringing together Cross-Functional Teams (CFTs), Centers of Excellence (CoEs), technology developers, and industry innovators to explore and validate emerging capabilities at the small unit level. Through events such as the CFWE-M, the AFC is honoring its mission to help ensure the Army and its soldiers remain at the forefront of technological innovation and warfighting ability. Continued… Read these full releases and get additional information for SPAI by visiting: https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/clients/safe-pro-group-inc/

Other developments in the drone/UAV & Military industries include:

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and autonomous drone and data solutions through its Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems business units, recently announced the successful completion of pilot programs conducted with governmental homeland security agencies in Europe and Asia.

These programs, first announced during the second quarter of Q2 2025, involved extensive testing of the Iron Drone Raider system in a range of operational scenarios, including GPS-denied environments, interception of various maneuvering aerial targets, and the use of net-and-parachute capture technology to minimize collateral damage. One of the programs also included integration with third-party command-and-control (C2) and drone detection systems. Both pilot programs concluded with the Iron Drone Raider receiving excellent performance evaluations, validating its capabilities in real-world operations and setting the stage for scaled, long-term deployments.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an award-winning, industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, recently proudly participated at the Pentagon's Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack Systems ("LUCAS") at a recent invite-only event. Selected by MMS Products, Inc. ("MMS"), the developer of the Mjolnir Modular Munition System ("Mjolnir"), Draganfly's UAV platforms were showcased with integrated kinetic payload capabilities, demonstrating the future of low-cost, scalable, autonomous lethality for modern conflict.

This milestone builds on the Company's 2024 collaboration with MMS' Mjolnir, in which Draganfly was chosen to develop a tactical multi-drop payload system. The Pentagon event provided a national-stage venue for demonstrating this integrated solution to senior U.S. Department of Defense officials and allied partners from across the global defense enterprise.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently has successfully closed the previously announced registered direct offering with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 6,448,276 shares of common stock resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $46.75 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The offering closed on June 18, 2025.

The Company intends to use net proceeds from the offering for general corporate and working capital purposes, including but not limited to operating expenditures related to its new unmanned surface vessel division.

"We believe this financing positions Red Cat for significant growth in the drone industry and will accelerate our product development and production for our newly formed Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) division for the maritime autonomy market," said Jeff Thompson, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Red Cat.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a leader in drone technology and component manufacturing, recently announced that its Fat Shark Aura Video Transmitter (VTX) has been approved by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for inclusion in the Blue UAS Framework.

The VTX joins a growing list of Unusual Machines' NDAA-compliant components already listed on the Framework, including the Fat Shark Aura FPV camera, Rotor Riot Brave F7 flight controller, and Brave 55A electronic speed controller. With multiple core FPV drone components now approved, the company is positioned to support fully compliant FPV drones through both direct offerings and collaboration with trusted partners.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated twenty three hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Safe Pro Group Inc. by InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN). MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@marketnewsupdates.com - +1(561)486-1799

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737336/5446880/MarketNewsUpdates.jpg