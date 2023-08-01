Driving Revenue & Growth in Student Housing: Amber Launches Student Housing Partner's Report - 2023

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The student housing market has experienced significant growth and transformation, becoming a pivotal sector in the real estate industry. The increasing number of international students, along with the rising demand for high-quality accommodations, has contributed significantly to this trend. However, this growth is accompanied by unique challenges, including the need to meet evolving student preferences, tackle fluctuating demand, and update amenities and services to meet the ever-evolving expectations of students.

Amber's comprehensive report, "Amber Student Housing Partners Report 2023", offers an in-depth analysis of the current landscape of the student housing market, detailing the trends, growth factors, and challenges that are shaping this dynamic industry. It encompasses a wider exploration of the industry, detailing effective acquisition & expansion strategies, pinpointing the top student source countries, and discussing effective representation, reach, and exploring case studies.

It takes the industry's stakeholders through the impact of data-driven strategies, revenue growth solutions, cost-effective marketing strategies, and an integrated booking management system like amber connect. Amber Connect is a comprehensive partner dashboard that simplifies property management and facilitates data-backed strategic decision-making for Amber's property partners. This invaluable tool accredits partners to make informed decisions based on demand volume, booking frequency, and market conditions.

"Amber has partnered with over 340+ student housing operators across the UK, USA, Australia, Europe, & other regions. With this vast data, we've been able to create our highly comprehensive report, which will provide valuable insights to all our existing housing partners - existing as well as future. Our ultimate goal is to foster growth and continually improve the student accommodation sector," said Saurabh Goel, CEO and Co-Founder of Amberstudent.

According to Mr. Madhur Gujar, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at Amberstudent, "Understanding the intricacies of the student housing market is crucial for anyone looking to capitalize on its growth. Our report provides in-depth insights and analysis to stay ahead of trends, make informed decisions, and ultimately drive revenue growth. It's a valuable tool for any stakeholder in the sector."

About Amber:

Founded in 2016 by IIT Kharagpur graduates Saurabh Goel and Madhur Gujar, Amber was born out of the necessity to streamline the intricate process of locating student accommodations abroad.

Since its inception, the startup has undergone significant growth and transformation, culminating in a rebranding from AmberStudent to "amber" in 2021. Today, amber is a premier provider of Global Student Housing Solutions, working closely with PBSA, HMOs, and universities, boasting a vast listing of over 1 million verified student housing options, across 140+ cities spanning 25+ countries and 6 regions.

