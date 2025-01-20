Driving a Green Energy Transition that Aligns with the UK Vision

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The COP29 UN Climate Change Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan (November 11–22, 2024) is an important moment for the UK to strengthen its commitment to accelerate global transition to clean energy and achieve the zero emissions target. The UK seeks to utilize green solutions to effectively address the climate crisis.

During the forum, the UK announced its implementation of the NDC (Nationally Determined Contribution), a plan outlining each country's commitments to mitigate climate change. Aligned with its NDC, the UK committed to leading in climate solutions, aiming to cut carbon emissions by 81% by 2035, up from 68% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

APP Group aligns with the UK's leadership in global climate solutions through participation in COP29. This commitment reflects APP Group's ongoing dedication among nations to accelerate decarbonization across various industrial sectors, contributing meaningfully to the global fight against climate change.

During COP29, APP Group reaffirmed its global commitment as a driver of change in addressing the climate crisis through green energy transitions and sustainable practices such as; increasing the use of biomass to reduce emissions, ensuring a controlled biomass supply, and implementing sustainable forest management to enhance natural carbon absorption.

"It's crucial to assess risks and make thorough plans so decarbonization efforts can continue, even though investment is necessary to create a greener industry while persistently pursuing forest conservation and protection for carbon absorption," stated Elim Sritaba as Chief Sustainability Officer of APP Group.

In the UK, APP Group offers Delipac, a natural paper alternative to single-use plastics, a remarkable "waste-free" and sustainable paperboard specifically engineered for F&B packaging, endorsed by independent ISO-certified credentials.

APP Group acknowledges that reducing plastic waste plays a role in combating climate change. By providing eco-friendly solutions like Delipac, APP Group supports the transition to sustainable packaging.

APP's encourages other companies to join the global green movement, which supports countries' commitments, like the UK's initiative in COP29.

About APP Group

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.