Driven By Livestreaming, Consumer Spending In Social Apps Could Reach $17.2 Billion In 2025

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past several years many social media apps have become household words around the world. They have led to many social changes and make the world a bit smaller. The internet has become (almost) available everywhere and social media apps lets individuals tune into and get onboard the same place, even if they are around the world. The apps let you chat, let you see and hear, let you share video and whatever is coming down the road next. Livestreaming seems to be that next biggest growing path. An article in TechCrunch recently pointed out that the livestreaming boom is driving a significant uptick in the creator economy consumers has spent $6.78 billion in social apps in 2021 and that figure will grow to $17.2 billion annually by 2025, according to data from mobile data firm App Annie, which notes the upward trend represents a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29%. By that point, the lifetime total spend in social apps will reach $78 billion, the firm reports. The Annie report said: "Today, the apps that enable livestreaming are outpacing those that focus on chat, photo or video. This is why companies like Instagram are now announcing dramatic shifts in focus, like how they're "no longer a photo sharing app." They know they need to more fully shift to video or they will be left behind. The total time spent in the top five social apps that have an emphasis on livestreaming are now set to surpass half a trillion hours on Android phones alone this year, not including China. That's a three-year CAGR of 25% versus just 15% for apps in the Chat and Photo & Video categories, App Annie noted. Active companies with recent developments in the industry include: Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCQB:HLLPF) (CSE:HP), Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO), Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

"Apps that offer livestreaming as a prominent feature are also those that are driving the majority of today's social app spending, the report says. In the first half of this year, $3 out every $4 spent in the top 25 social apps came from apps that offered livestreams, for example. During the first half of 2021, the U.S. become the top market for consumer spending inside social apps, with 1.7x the spend of the next largest market, Japan, and representing 30% of the market by spend. China, Saudi Arabia and South Korea followed to round out the top 5. While both creators and the platforms are financially benefitting from the livestreaming economy, the platforms are benefitting in other ways beyond their commissions on in-app purchases. Livestreams are helping to drive demand for these social apps and they help to boost other key engagement metrics, like time spent in app."

Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE:HP) (OTCQB:HLLPF) BREAKING NEWS: Hello Pal Announces Milestones for Overseas Livestreaming - Hello Pal International Inc., a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce key milestone achievements for overseas livestreaming outside China.

Highlights:

Over 50,000 live streamers in United Arab Emirates , Saudi Arabia , Egypt and Bahrain .

, , and . Immediate expansion of livestreaming planned for neighboring Middle Eastern countries.

Key livestreaming metrics, such as usage, hosts and gift givers, is nearly double overseas as compared to China .

. Live streamers consist of a globally diverse user base from over 180 countries.

KL Wong, Chairman and CEO of Hello Pal states, "Our marketing and technical team made incredible gains in expanding our user base in the Middle East during the last year. Livestreaming activity has exceeded our expectations in outside China as certain key metrics represent nearly two-thirds of activity. Our focus will now shift to expanding in the same way in other parts of Southeast Asia, other Middle Eastern countries, and India."

Over the last year, Hello Pal assembled a robust marketing team to enter into and grow livestreaming in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain. The focus of the marketing team was to utilize their established network of live streamers. By utilizing an existing network of streamers, an existing user base was immediately available to watch and reward the streamers.

Since the launch, the total number of live streamers has grown to 50,000 in the Middle East, which is over double the total number of live streamers in China. Additional key metrics that show the success of Hello Pal's growth plans overseas include:

Overseas livestreaming time of 2000-2500 hours per day versus China livestreaming time of 1000-1200 hours per day.

livestreaming time of 1000-1200 hours per day. Overseas hosts of 1000 per day versus China hosts of 500.

hosts of 500. Overseas daily gift givers of 1200 per day versus China daily gift givers of 700 per day.

Given the success of this strategy, Hello Pal intends to implement this strategy in neighboring Middle Eastern countries, such as Turkey, Kuwait, and Jordan, and other parts of Southeast Asia, and India. CONTINUED…Read this entire press release and more news for Hello Pal at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-hp

Other industry developments from around the markets include:

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) recently announced that it will report the company's first quarter 2022 financial results, as well as its key metrics for the month of April 2022, after market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The company will also conduct a conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 5:30 AM PT / 8:30 AM ET to answer questions regarding its financial results.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has recently released its first-quarter 2022 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q1'22 financial results and letter to shareholders.

A video interview with Netflix co- CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) recently announced that it will issue financial results for the first quarter 2022 after the market closes on May 5, 2022.

Following the release, fuboTV CEO David Gandler and CFO John Janedis will host a live video webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET to review results and provide a brief business update.

The live webinar will be available on the Events page of fuboTV's investor relations website beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. An archived replay will be available on fuboTV's website following the webinar. Participants should join the webinar 10 minutes in advance to ensure that they are connected prior to the event.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) recently announced Roku's clean room, a privacy-first data collaboration environment that allows advertisers and agencies to use their encrypted first-party data to make planning and measuring advertising campaigns with Roku easier, all without relying on cookies or consortiums.

Roku's clean room is purpose-built for TV streaming. The planning and measurement capabilities make it the only clean room to use audience data and linear TV data from direct consumer relationships on Roku, America's No.1 TV streaming platform.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty nine hundred dollars for coverage of news issued by Hello Pal International Inc. by a non-affiliated third party.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

Phone: +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com