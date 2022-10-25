Alvier Mechatronics backed by industry leader parent company Höganäs AB

Collaboration decreases time-to-market, increases sustainability and leverages the industry's most advanced technology for development of electrified propulsion

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive System Design (DSD), a company specializing in the rapid engineering and development of electrified propulsion systems and Alvier Mechatronics, an engineering service company with special competence in advanced materials and production methods for sustainable, high-volume applications, are joining forces to provide the mobility industry with engineering services to support sustainable electrified propulsion solutions across automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway, marine and aerospace applications.

Drive System Design and Alvier Mechatronics Establish Joint Operating Agreement to Provide Sustainable Electrified Propulsion Solutions

The two companies signed a joint operating agreement to combine DSD's expertise in full electrified propulsion system design encompassing simulation, prototyping and validation, with Alvier Mechatronics' industry-leading capabilities in powder metallurgy and electromagnetic design. This collaboration will unlock significant improvements in the development of electrified systems, and bring innovative turnkey solutions to the industry, including:

Speed-to-market increase by combining metallurgical and electromagnetic phases of development and reduced prototype lead-time.

increase by combining metallurgical and electromagnetic phases of development and reduced prototype lead-time. Sustainability improvements in the use of CO2, resulting in an overall reduction during the development process, to complement both companies' ability to reduce CO2 production during system operation.

improvements in the use of CO2, resulting in an overall reduction during the development process, to complement both companies' ability to reduce CO2 production during system operation. Expertise from the combined experience and resources of Höganäs AB, DSD and Alvier Mechatronics.

"This collaboration will capitalize on the combined skills and capabilities of each company to serve our new and existing customers in exciting ways," said Daniel Hervén, CEO, Alvier Mechatronics.

"Working with Alvier Mechatronics is a great opportunity for DSD to diversify its contribution to the advancement of sustainable electrified propulsion across an array of critical industries," said Mark Findlay, managing director, DSD. "It is a company with trusted capability in the industry, and we look forward to pushing the boundaries of sustainable electrification."

About Drive System Design Inc.

Drive System Design (DSD) Inc. specializes in the rapid engineering and development of electrified propulsion systems and associated technologies through decades of experience, turnkey capabilities and unmatched expertise that customers trust. Based in Farmington Hills, Michigan, its globally recognized engineering team works directly and collaboratively with automotive, commercial vehicle, aerospace and defense OEMs, Tier-1s and industry research bodies. The company offers unparalleled proficiency in systems integration, simulation lead design, efficiency enhancement, development testing, and the analysis and control of transmission systems and electrified powertrains.

For more information, visit drivesystemdesign.us.

About Alvier Mechatronics:

Alvier Mechatronics is part of the Höganäs Group, market leader in metal powder. As a start-up company founded in 2018 with the ambition to develop knowledge driven eDrive solutions Alvier Mechatronics offers companies a fast track to build high-performance and integrated eDrive solutions through advanced engineering services. From concept ideation through design, simulation, validation and prototyping to building a-samples, we use a systematic approach to obtain lower weight and a reduced number of parts while increasing overall efficiency.

For more information, visit alviermechatronics.com.

Media Contact

Kaleigh Jerzykowski

MBE Group on behalf of Drive System Design

Email: kjerzykowski@mbe.group

Phone: 248-225-8012

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928327/Drive_System_Design_and_Alvier_Mechatronics.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928328/Drive_System_Design_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Drive System Design