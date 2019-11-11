Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics, The Premiere Doctor-Created and Tested CBD Wellness Line, Leads Industry Expansion Into Global Retailers

As one of the only CBD brands on the market today fully formulated, developed, and tested by a doctor, Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics has seen exponential sales growth in the last year. With this international expansion, Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics will be available to purchase in over 3,000 retail locations on four continents starting in 2020 and is forecasted to see growth of six times in revenue from 2019 to 2020. In addition, Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics is one of the very few brands that is vertically integrated, and owns their own refinement facility to ensure the use of only the highest quality CBD oil in their products.

While caring for thousands of patients in his clinical practice for nearly a quarter century, Montreal-based Dr. Andrew Kerklaan has spent his career focusing on health and wellness with the deeply-held philosophy that the best approach to optimum health is most often a natural, non-invasive one. This belief, along with his patients' search for natural solutions, inspired Dr. Kerklaan to explore the benefits of hemp-derived, CBD-based products. Dr. Kerklaan has become the "go-to" expert on the science and potential health benefits of CBD.

"I have been on the front lines of health and wellness for more than 20 years. I saw the struggle my patients endured while trying to find effective, natural ways to improve their health," says Dr. Andrew Kerklaan, DC, Founder and Creator of Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics. "Using CBD topically offers enormous potential for people searching for natural, plant-based approaches to support their well-being. The fact that high-profile global retailers are introducing CBD as a product offering is an enormous step for our industry and significantly supports my mission to provide high quality, effective, and natural alternatives to consumers all over the world. This is just the beginning."

This fall, Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics became available at select Dillard's and Lord + Taylor stores nationwide. Shoppers will be able to purchase a variety of the CBD leader's 100% US grown, full spectrum CBD topical products, including Relief, Sleep, PMS, and Skin at these stores. The offerings range in size from 1-2 oz., and are priced from $39.99 - $68.00.

Travelers passing through LAX, JFK and SFO airports can purchase Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics products at the DFS North America stores.

In the UK, Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics is proud to be one of the first CBD brands featured at legendary department store Selfridges. The retailer is featuring Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics at top locations, including the flagship London Oxford Street, the beauty workshop concept at the Manchester Trafford store, and online at Selfridges.com .

Recently, Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics announced a retail partnership with South Africa-based Goodleaf to sell products at their first brick and mortar store in the center of Cape Town.

In the US market alone, CBD product sales are expected to top $20 billion by 2024. Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics is leading the way in the premium product space in global locations like Europe and South Africa, with imminent plans to expand into South America.

Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics provides upscale, highly effective plant-based CBD topical solutions. Dr. Kerklaan's approach to designing CBD-infused health and wellness products blends modern biochemistry with time-tested cannabidiol-based remedies. Made with the highest quality ingredients, Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics combines premium essential oils with prime Oregon-grown hemp extracts. All of Dr. Kerklaan Therapeutics products are rigorously tested by top licensed, independent third party labs for quality and CBD concentration certification and are made to the highest standards of safety and efficacy. Learn more at DrKerklaan.com

