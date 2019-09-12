Dr. Hemp Me Recognized by the Cannabis Trade Association for Safe, Effective, Potent CBD Products

Company is only one of two CBD companies to be part of the Cannabis Trade Association in Ireland

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Hemp Me recently entered the cannabis market with a wide range of the strongest CBD oils available in Ireland, the UK and most of Europe. The company is heavily regulated by the Cannabis Trade Association. Dr. Hemp Me is only one of two CBD companies in Ireland that is a part of the association.

Brian Cusack, the owner of Dr. Hemp Me CBD Oil, saw the potential of CBD oil after leaving his corporate banking job behind.

"At the moment, the Irish CBD industry is unregulated, resulting in a lot of unsafe and impure product on the market," states Cusack. "To help reduce risk for consumers, the CTA is doing an in-depth screening on every single member of the association, while working with the government to finally ensure the industry is regulated. We are very excited to be part of this incredibly important process for the CBD industry. I take pride in striving to be a pioneer in the CBD industry."

Dr. Hemp Me's team researched CBD oil extraction methods and performed intensive testing to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety along with proven results. All of its oils undergo independent testing at Eirlab, which is an industry leader in hemp and cannabinoid testing.

Full spectrum is cannabis oil extract from the hemp plant, which is CBD along with every other cannabinoid present in the hemp plant. The other cannabinoids included in Dr. Hemp Me oil are CBDV, CBDa, CBG, CBN, CBC, >0.20% THC and Terpenoids. CBD isolate is alternately CBD without any other cannabinoids.

As Ireland's leading cannabidiol supplier, Dr. Hemp Me offers a wide range of products that include CBD Oil, CBD Vape-Oil, CBD Capsules, CBD for pets and CBD Bath Bombs. Dr. Hemp Me's Full Spectrum CBD Oil is derived from a strain of cannabis called hemp. Hemp contains only trace amounts of THC meaning it is non-psychoactive and legal to sell in Ireland, the UK and most of Europe.

