Doxee is positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM for Customer Communication Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Customer Communication Management vendors.

Doxee, with its comprehensive technology has received positive ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Doxee as the 2024 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Communication Management, 2024.



The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communication Management, 2024 research report includes a detailed analysis of the global market regarding emerging technology and market trends. The study includes details about the features and functions of products from various vendors, along with factors that set them apart from competitors. The research provides competitive landscape and vendor analysis to enable technology vendors to enhance their understanding of the market and implement a growth-oriented technical roadmap.

According to Saurabh Raj, Analyst, at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Doxee offers a robust solution within the global customer communication management (CCM) market, empowering businesses to drive meaningful customer engagement. Its key features, including Doxee dx for personalized communication and Endpoint Customer Journey Management for seamless multichannel delivery, demonstrate a deep commitment to regulatory compliance, trust integration, and cutting-edge technologies. Doxee's innovative use of data-driven video editing and customer journey mapping enables businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences".



Herbert Liebl, CPO at Doxee: "We are very pleased to have our position as a CCM Technology Leader acknowledged by Quadrant, as it confirms the strategic direction of our R&D investments in Artificial Intelligence and innovation in general. Our mission is to support companies in modern personalized communications with their customers, by simplifying their processes and providing them with consistent, robust management of the data, originating from various business applications".

"Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines customer communication management (CCM) as a platform that enables organizations to efficiently create, manage, and deliver personalized and consistent communications across various channels throughout the customer lifecycle. It integrates multiple communication channels, such as print, email, SMS, and web, into a centralized system, helping businesses streamline the creation and distribution of customer-facing documents, messages, and interactions. The key objectives of a CCM platform are to enhance the customer experience, ensure regulatory compliance, and optimize communication processes by providing a unified and automated approach to managing customer communications".

Implementing a CCM platform offers significant business benefits by optimizing operational workflows and delivering a more tailored customer experience. The platform's integration of communication channels, including print, email, SMS, and web, enhances operational efficiency, reduces manual intervention, and minimizes the risk of errors. Improved resource utilization and streamlined document creation contribute to operational efficiency. The platform's automation capabilities ensure consistency in messaging and facilitate compliance with regulatory standards, mitigating legal and financial risks. It helps enhance the customer experience by promptly managing communication throughout all interactions.

About Doxee

Doxee is a leading multinational high-tech company offering products for Customer Communications Management (CCM), Digital Customer Experience, and Dematerialization. Doxee helps companies innovate the relationship with their customers by transforming the Customer Experience through the use of digital technologies such as machine learning and natural language processing.

Doxee offers a complete set of products dedicated to customer communication through three product lines. Doxee dx or document experience is dedicated to document production and distribution (CCM).

Doxee px or paperless experience offers services for the dematerialization of processes such as electronic invoicing, legally compliant digital storage, and ix or interactive experience is dedicated to Digital Customer Experience with the Doxee Pvideo® and Doxee Pweb® products. For over 10 years, we have been investing more than 13% of our profit into research and development to ensure technological excellence and reliability. Doxee is an innovative SME, with headquarters in Modena (Italy), and additional offices in Rome, Vienna, and Munich. It is also present in the Czech Republic and the United States.

