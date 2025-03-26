DOVE AND RISE.365 CALL FOR BLACK HAIR REPRESENTATION IN EMOJIS

While users can choose from 18 emojis representing mythical characters, there is not a single emoji representing real people with natural or protective hairstyles. Why is there a hair pick emoji, but no hair style to use it on? The importance of textured hair, protective styles, and those who proudly wear them, cannot be overstated.

Unicode Consortium, a non-profit that regulates the coding standards for written computer text including emojis, will soon be deciding what new emoji characters will be added to the library in 2025. Today, Dove and RISE.365 invite you to join them in convincing Unicode to introduce four new emojis that accurately depict Black hairstyles.

Dove believes every person deserves to see their beauty represented in the world around them with care and accuracy. As a co-founder of the CROWN Coalition, Dove has been working to "Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair" by supporting the passage of the CROWN Act since 2019. In 2023, Dove continued its mission by advocating for real impact in the virtual world and launched Code My Crown to educate and empower game developers to create more inclusive representation in gaming around the world.

Now, as part of its ongoing commitment to expand beauty representation in digital spaces, Dove is advocating for the introduction of four new emojis to reflect natural or protective hairstyles: afro, locs, braids, and cornrows.

"Dove has championed real beauty and inclusive representation for more than two decades," said Marcela Melero, Chief Growth Officer of Dove Personal Care North America and Dove Masterbrand. "Our ongoing support of the CROWN Movement and partnership with RISE.365 aims to highlight the glaring absence in our keyboards and ensure those with textured hair and protective styles see themselves reflected in digital spaces."



The lack of representation on our keyboards has real-world consequences, affecting self-perception, confidence and digital inclusion. Additional findings from Dove research reveal the need for inclusive emoji representation:

75% of Black people think it is important for emojis to accurately represent hair features

In 2019, New York based writer Rhianna Jones submitted a proposal for an afro hair emoji, backed by over 65,000 signatures, that was declined by the Unicode Consortium, which cited the existing "curly hair" emoji as sufficiently representative.

Since then, RISE.365, a London-based community group dedicated to empowering youth and driving lasting, positive change has continued to champion the inclusion of natural textured hair and protective styles in the emoji library. Each proposed emoji was thoughtfully designed by the group's young leaders, celebrating the beauty and diversity of Black hair. Now, Dove and RISE.365 have joined forces to amplify the call for more inclusive emojis, advocating for the representation of Black hairstyles in the emoji library.

"Emojis are not just symbols – they influence how we see ourselves and each other," said Joycelyn Buffong, Founder and CEO of RISE.365. "For too long, Black people have been excluded from digital representation, reinforcing the idea that our features and identities are an afterthought. This movement is about more than emojis – it's about recognition, inclusion, and ensuring that Black and mixed race hairstyles are seen, valued, and celebrated everywhere, including in digital spaces."

Everyone deserves a chance to see themselves reflected in the digital world. Together, let's call for natural and protective hairstyles to be added to the emoji library. Show your support by commenting #CodeMyCrown on this post to strengthen the case and make these four emojis impossible to ignore.

Visit Dove.com/CodeMyCrown to learn more and join Dove to help expand the representation of textured hair and protective styles in digital spaces.

About the research:

Online survey conducted by Edelman DXI, a global, multidisciplinary research, analytics, and data consultancy, in the US, UK and Brazil in February 2025 with 900 Black / mixed-race individuals who are emoji users aged 18+ (n=300 in each country).

*Please note that while the stats above mainly refer to Black individuals, the survey also included respondents who self-identify as mixed race and are using emojis.

About RISE.365

RISE.365 is a dynamic Community Interest Company (CIC) dedicated to empowering young people by providing holistic support, employability training, and opportunities for personal and professional growth. Through our innovative programs, we challenge inequality, advocate for systemic change, and create pathways for a fairer society.

Our work has positively transformed the lives of hundreds of young people, many of whom face social and economic disadvantages, experience school exclusions, or are navigating the complexities of the care system. We provide tailored support, mentorship, and practical life skills, ensuring young people develop the confidence, resilience, and independence needed to thrive.

From our RISE.365 Community Shop, which fosters workplace readiness and financial literacy, we champion diversity and representation, and we are committed to breaking barriers and creating opportunities. Our programs not only support young people but also work with families, schools, and local authorities to reduce exclusions, prevent youth disengagement, and create lasting, positive change.

In addition to our direct youth support services, RISE.365 has led and contributed to various high-impact campaigns for equality and diversity, advocating for representation in industries where people of colour are underrepresented and often face barriers. Our Texturism Emoji Campaign is one example of how we challenge beauty standards and push for more inclusive digital representation. Through strategic collaborations and community-driven initiatives, we continue to raise awareness, influence policy, and drive meaningful change. At RISE.365, we believe in the power of community, the importance of strong relationships, and the potential in every young person to rise and succeed. For more information, visit www.rise365.co.uk or follow us on @rise.365.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturising cream. Dove's heritage is rooted in care – proof, not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Real women have always been our inspiration, and since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to providing superior care to all, and to championing real representations of beauty in our advertising, communications, and campaigns. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone, and the Dove mission is to ensure a positive experience with beauty is universally accessible to all.

For 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. This includes the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' and commitment to:

Portray women as they are in real life with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair colour, type, and style. Represent individuals with zero digital distortion, with all images approved by the women they feature. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world with a goal to educate 250 million young people by 2030.

