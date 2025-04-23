Dots Launches a Self-Boarding Platform: Free ITAM Software with Built-in IT Logistics and IT Procurement

Dots, the all-in-one IT asset management software has launched its self-board ITAM platform for free, now enabling IT procurement across 150+ countries

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive development phase, Dots offers its ITAM platform with global IT logistics and supply chain capabilities. This is a key milestone in the company's mission to eliminate manual work in IT logistics. As a one-stop-shop platform for utilizing IT asset management that allows IT procurement, global onboarding and IT logistics capabilities. Dots is now positioned as a fully self-sufficient solution for global IT and HR managers who are dealing with logistics.

"We wanted to change the field of IT logistics. Our free ITAM platform represents everything we have worked for," said Alon Zlatkin, CEO of Dots. "We discovered that IT teams hate dealing with IT procurement, keeping track of IT equipment, and IT logistics is a nightmare without proper logistics knowledge. We set about to change that, with automation and integration. IT and HR managers can now manage the whole IT asset lifecycle through our platform, from IT procurement to IT onboarding or offboarding and EOL\Data-wipe solutions."

Automated Solutions to Handle Complex IT Logistics

Dots has opened up its three-tiered plans to suit businesses of all sizes.

Dots offers its free ITAM platform, with unlimited seats. Free-tier users can use integrations to set up their companies initially, and can use the catalog for your IT asset purchasing and to deploy to 150+ countries. This tier is best suited for growing businesses without an IT manager onboard.

Dots Pro plan includes the complete ITAM software with unlimited users and more services for full IT logistics: IT procurement, remote onboarding, storage of IT equipment worldwide on Dots warehouses, IT asset retrieval capabilities, and secure EOL disposition. The Pro tier is available with a 30-day free trial . This tier is tailored for scaling companies where the IT or HR manager deals with logistics. Dots allows unlimited employees, locations while integrating with your HRIS, MDM and SSO.

For enterprises, a full IT asset life cycle customizable solution is available. For enterprise clients offer a discovery plan, dedicated account manager, wire transfer payment options, custom integrations, and advanced features for handling complex global IT logistics operations.

"We've discovered that different IT teams all share the same pain points when it comes to IT logistics, and we use automations so Dots can adapt to all of them," added Tzur Rupin, CMO at Dots. "Companies that are trying to grow suffer from the same IT problems, which is why we're offering the Pro tier for a free-30-days trial period, free of charge, to test the water."

About Dots

Founded in 2024, Dots automates the complexities of IT logistics using IT asset management platform for remote workforce. Dots has more than 100 active clients across the US, Europe, and Asia. And offers IT operations with a global logistics network, global warehousing, secure device handling, and full IT asset lifecycle management. Dots is on a journey to "connect the Dots" in a remote world.