Dorsch and ECG enter into a partnership

CAIRO and FRANKFURT, Germany, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dorsch Group, the largest independent planning and consulting company for engineering services in Germany, is continuing its expansion course through the partnership with ECG Engineering Consultants Group, the leading planning and consulting provider for engineering services in Egypt. Dorsch is thus strengthening its traditionally strong presence in Africa and the Arab world. Through the Partnership Dorsch grows to a total of 7,200 internationally active planning experts. In the first step, Dorsch takes over 60% of ECG. The purchase price will remain undisclosed.

The contract between Dorsch and ECG is the result of consultations during the visit of the Egyptian Prime Minister Mr. Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to the German Chancellor, Mr. Olaf Scholz, which served to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in July 2022. The agreements were then signed also in 2022 in the presence of the Egyptian Minister of Transport, General Kamel El Wazeer, and the Egyptian Ambassador to Germany, Mr. Khaled Galal Abdelhamid.

Olaf Hoffmann, CEO of the Dorsch Group: "Through the combination of local presence and international support from the entire Dorsch Group, we were able to significantly expand our strong position both, in Germany and internationally. The partnership with ECG that has now been sealed is an important strategic step for Dorsch to better meet the sharply increased global need for planning and construction expertise. The leadership of ECG remains in trusted hands under its strong brand name."

Ahmed Elsayed, Chairman of ECG: "ECG's shareholders and senior management are committed to stay on and continue to lead the company, capitalizing on ECG's success and standing in the region. We are very excited about the opportunities that this will bring to ECG and Dorsch and we are confident that this partnership will place Dorsch/ECG in a leading position for to execute further mega projects in the Middle East and Africa. "

For more than 70 years, Dorsch Group has been a respected and innovative consulting and engineering partner for industrial customers, private investors, and public institutions.

Dorsch is the largest independent planning and consulting company in Germany and is represented internationally with several branches and project offices in more than 50 countries. The focus is primarily on the areas of transport infrastructure, water and environment, innovative planning, architecture and urban development, as well as energy and industry. Dorsch plans and supervises projects in all life cycles in a responsible manner, both nationally and internationally. Since 2016, Dorsch Group is part of RSBG SE, the industrial investment company of RAG-Stiftung, Essen/Germany.

Founded in 1969 by two engineers, ECG, as the Egyptian market leader, is one of the world's leading planning service providers. The company offers a wide range of services - from urban planning, architecture and landscape architecture to planning any infrastructure. The employees ensure a comprehensive range of services related to planning and construction in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

