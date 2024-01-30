The platform includes multiple humorous commercial films from BAFTA Award-winning director Gary Freedman inspiring people to re-examine their biases, igniting a world of bold self-expression.

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doritos is debuting the brand's first-ever unified international creative campaign and brand platform, 'For the Bold in Everyone', strategically redefining the meaning of "bold" and inspiring people to be triangles in a world of circles. A daring call to shatter stereotypes in unexpected and humorous ways, the witty new platform is inspired by the universal human truth that sometimes people hide parts of themselves to fit in. The brand wants to encourage people to rethink their personal biases and embrace their own edges and passions.

DORITOS® Launches First International Brand Platform, ‘For the Bold in Everyone’

"Doritos has always been synonymous with 'bold,' but we know it's time to redefine and evolve it's meaning to continue to drive relevance with new generations" says Fernando Kahane, Head of Global Marketing for Doritos. "Today's consumers want brands that believe in something. 'For the Bold in Everyone' aims to strike the right balance between having a point of view and delivering entertaining and humorous content that is true to the brand and the snack category as a whole."

'For The Bold in Everyone' makes its international premiere this year with a trio of unexpected and fun spots all created by Goodby Silverstein & Partners and directed by BAFTA Award-winning director Gary Freedman. The commercials showcase how a single brand idea can be flexible, telling emotional and personal stories, as well as functional to support potential brand renovations or new product launches. From challenging viewers to rethink their assumptions to celebrating the unique flavour and iconic crunch of Doritos, each commercial is unified by the overarching goal of embracing boldness in all its facets.

Doritos' new campaign will run throughout 2024 and is spearheaded by a global film about a grandmother who, at first glance, is getting her license renewed, but unexpectedly reveals she is a woman who defies societal pre-conceptions and fulfils her dream of driving a Monster Truck – all told by her supportive grandson who accompanies her every step of the way on this journey full of tenderness, adrenaline, and unexpected twists.

"This was such a ridiculously fun idea! Funny, cinematic, absurd, and soulful all at the same time," says director Gary Freedman.

"This campaign is a great example of how humour can help communicate a strong message in an accessible way without losing its essence; the campaign is intended to elevate the brand on an international level and give it an expanded perspective, one that introduces a new brand philosophy," said Margaret Johnson, CCO of Goodby Silverstein & Partners, the agency behind the campaign.

The campaign in the UK also includes social and digital advertising, created by Sips & Bites, PepsiCo's in-house creative agency, which features real stories from the UK and around the world, applauding those who embrace all their edges and passions. This includes Chloe Kelly, a female footballer who delivered a more powerful shot than any recorded in the top England men's football tournament 22/23¹; Pete & Bas – Britain's oldest Grime MCs; Dan Mancina, a blind professional skateboarder and Colette Zacca, the 'Dancing Granny' who took the 2019 Notting Hill Carnival by storm.

Globally, 'For the Bold in Everyone' is a key priority for the future of the brand. As well as running in the UK, the campaign will launch in Australia and other European markets such as Spain and the Netherlands in Q1, with roll-out plans across Latin America and other key international markets throughout 2024 - marking the first of many stories to be told in an enduring international brand platform to drive a distinctive and consistent brand narrative over the coming years.

For more information about Doritos, please visit Doritos.co.uk and to watch Doritos' Global TVC, 'For the Bold in Everyone', click here.

