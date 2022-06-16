DON'T NOD unveils a new visual identity on its 14th anniversary

A brand-new visual identity and website

PARIS, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DON'T NOD – previously known DONTNOD Entertainment - celebrates its 14th year of creating meaningful narrative games. As we have evolved consistently since inception, we have undergone a visual rebranding as part of our ongoing evolution to better reflect who we are as a company today.

It is an exciting time for DON'T NOD and to share this excitement with you, we have produced a reel to showcase our new logo. It is an adaptable design and can be tailored to represent our different game genres and universes, and it just so happens we have several upcoming projects to test its versatility on…

https://youtu.be/F1_s94ud6Qg

In recent years, the company has undergone some foundational changes: namely the addition of our Montreal studio and our expansion into games publishing, which brings the company to around 320 talents in France and Canada that benefit from greatly improved flexibility through our innovative FROG (Fully Remote Organization) scheme. Dontnodians are all working in several human-sized teams working on six internal projects. Not only do we self-publish our games, but those of third-party developers who share our editorial vision, by offering our support in bringing their creations to life. These changes, amongst others, encouraged us to build a new, more fitting visual identity to carry us forward.

We are reintroducing the apostrophe and the space between the words to truly embrace the meaning of DON'T NOD. It represents our tendency to be non-conventional as a company and in the games that we create. The D is shattered, and the N appears within it, signifying that we are not afraid to break the mold. This new logo links our games – meaningful, powerful stories – with who we are as a company.

To accompany this new visual identity, we have launched a brand-new website to replace our previous one. The site connects us with players, who will be able to easily step into the universes of all our games and access exclusive content, behind-the-scenes snippets, and the latest news. It is also a space for our future talents and partners to see who we are, how we work, and how to work with us.

Check out our new website here: www.dont-nod.com

And more about the news here: https://dont-nod.com/en/dont-nod-unveils-a-new-visual-identity/

