Dominica is Being Transformed One Community at a Time, says MP Ian Douglas

LONDON, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Several national development projects are currently underway or recently completed in the Commonwealth of Dominica. This week, two new health centres that cost almost $2 million were commissioned by the island's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Currently, 12 health centres are expected to be constructed. These projects herald in a new era for the Nature Isle.

Healthcare has been high on the government agenda over the last year as part of its aim to provide easy access to medical services for all community sectors. Next week, the country plans to open its state-of-the-art Marigot Hospital. The hospital, also funded by the CBI Programme, will have a 75-bed capacity with high-quality services, including emergency care and a trauma centre.

Along with reforming its healthcare sector, Dominica is also on the cusp of transforming other island sectors. The country recently revealed that construction on its first geothermal plant would be finished in 2022. Additionally, Dominica is constructing over 5,000 weather-resistant homes for its citizens, aligning with efforts to become the world's first climate-resilient nation, of which 25% have already been completed.

Ian Douglas, an MP for the Portsmouth constituency spoke on the number of projects taking place on the island contributing to its transformation: "From houses to hotels to health and wellness centres, road and bridges, sea and river defences. This country is being transformed one community at a time," he said.

"And we, in Dominica, will be one of the sought-after destinations to visit in the world, I'm sure," he concluded.

All of this is made possible by Dominica's Citizenship by Investment Programme, an initiative that aims to attract wealthy foreign individuals to invest in either a government fund or a purchase of selected real estate property in exchange for citizenship. Established in 1993, Dominica's programme is one of the oldest in the investment migration realm. The Financial Times' PWM magazine has ranked it as the world's best offering for second citizenship for the last four years.

Investors who choose Dominica unlock access to visa-free travel to over 140 countries and territories, the right to live, work and study in the nation and a second home for themselves and their family. Furthermore, investors can pass down citizenship for generations to come, ensuring that their future legacy is secured. Lastly, applicants can rest assured knowing that their investment will better their adoptive home, benefiting both native and economic citizens.

