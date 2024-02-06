Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition launches its 20th anniversary edition

Celebrating a milestone of opulence and luxury, the exhibition will be held for 7 days from February 5, at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2024 returns for its 20th anniversary edition, organised by Qatar Tourism. The most glamorous event in Qatar's Calendar marks a milestone this year, being the longest running event in the calendar – for two decades. The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism. In addition, the DJWE campaign stars, Irina Shayk and Thierry Henry, graced DJWE's opening ceremony and explored the exhibition.

Commenting on the exhibition, His Excellency Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji said: "We at Qatar Tourism are delighted to organize the 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, held under the generous patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs. For the past two decades, DJWE has been a symbol of luxury and sophistication at the local, regional, and global levels for two decades. The continued success of the exhibition is consistent with the increased momentum of the tourism sector. In fact, at the beginning of this year we marked a record-breaking number of visitors. Our goal at Qatar Tourism is to strengthen Qatar's position as a premier tourist destination by constantly developing its tourism assets and maintaining its proven track record in service and hospitality excellence, as well as developing new and innovative tourism products and services."

This year's big 8 are Alfardan Jewellery, Al Majed Jewellery, Ali Bin Ali Luxury, Amiri Gems, Fifty One East, Al Muftah Jewellery, Blue Salon, and BVLGARI. Brands participating for the first time include Key Gems, AlMajid Home, Renee Jewels, Naylah Jewelry, Kooheji Jewellery, and Hessa Jewels Dolce & Gabbana also made its DJWE debut this year.

The Exhibition attracts a VIP guest list. Miss Universe title holder, Sheynnis Palacios, will be the special guest of Mouawad – the designers of the Miss Universe crown gracing the Alfardan Wing on February 5 – 7.

Opening its doors from 12:00 to 22:00 on weekdays and Saturdays, and from 15:00 to 22:00 on Fridays, this exclusive event promises to be a delightful experience for attendees. There are Turkish and the Indian Pavilions and a series of events and workshops celebrating and providing insider expertise into the worlds of fine jewellery and horology.

