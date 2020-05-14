Dods Group Will Host Four of the UK's Leading Political and Public Affairs Editors to Discuss How the Government Will Handle the Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis

LONDON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday 20th May, for the first time, the editors of The House, PoliticsHome, Civil Service World and Public Technology will come together in a new webinar series to share insights from across parliament, the civil service and public sector, offering detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 and what we can expect from central and local governments managing the crisis.

The inaugural webinar will feature insights from:

Matt Honeycombe-Foster , acting editor of PolticsHome

, acting editor of PolticsHome Daniel Bond , Editor of Parliament's prestigious The House magazine

, Editor of Parliament's prestigious The House magazine Richard Johnstone , acting editor of Civil Service World

, acting editor of Civil Service World Sam Trendall , Editor of PublicTechnology.net

They come together to share opinions from across parliament, the civil service and public sector to discuss:

How the business network has been disrupted: the scale of Covid-19's impact on the economy

The race to respond: Whether the Treasury has a plan to keep the country moving

A question of trust: Can Westminster keep the public - and business - onside?

Slipping through the net: Is the UK's economic safety net strong enough for the crisis?

Cooperation, innovation and opportunity: How businesses and the public sector are adapting to the new normal

The webinar will be hosted by Laura Hutchinson, Principal Political Consultant, Dods Group.

You can join the webinar on May 20th at 10.00am here: https://www.workcast.com/register?cpak=6655659140349884

Daniel Bond, editor The House magazine says "In just four months coronavirus has transformed our society and our economy in previously unimaginable ways. We may be passing the peak of the pandemic, but the full implications of this crisis for business, the world of work, the operation of government, and on the functioning of our democracy, are only just beginning to take shape."

The webinar launches a new initiative from Dods - Dods Insights - which will create an opportunity to share unrivalled experience from across the Group's media and political monitoring divisions and provide expert opinions to help those who work in and with government, keep on top of this incredibly challenging, political landscape.

For over 180 years, Dods has provided essential information and connections to the UK and EU political and public affairs sectors. With unique access to the corridors of government and public sector, Dods monitors what policy makers are saying and knows how to navigate through the noise to understand exactly what they are thinking. Dods is one of the UK's leading business intelligence, media and events companies. With neutrality and transparency underpinning everything they do; they are a trusted source of political intelligence and debate through their portfolio of services and media titles.

