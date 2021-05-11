Dodge & Cox Launches the Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds Emerging Markets Stock Fund

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dodge & Cox announced today the opening of the Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds Emerging Markets Stock Fund.

Charles Pohl, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Dodge & Cox, said, "Over the past several decades we have expanded and deepened our knowledge of the global investment universe, including the emerging markets, as manager of the Worldwide Funds Global Stock and Global Bond Funds. We are opening the Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund to provide its shareholders with access to the most compelling emerging and frontier market opportunities that we uncover as long-term, active investors."

The Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds Emerging Markets Stock Fund utilises the firm's team-based approach to selecting undervalued companies, with a focus on fundamental research, individual security selection, and low expenses. The Fund invests selectively across a large, all-cap universe of emerging and frontier markets companies that we believe have a favourable outlook for long-term earnings and cash flow growth. Many of these companies are not included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Dana Emery, Chief Executive Officer and President of Dodge & Cox, also commented, "The Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds Emerging Markets Stock Fund is a natural extension of our capabilities. We believe our global industry analysts' understanding of companies and sectors, coupled with our analysis of macroeconomic, currency, and other factors, enables us to identify attractive long-term return opportunities for our clients in every corner of the world."

The Fund is available in the following share classes:

USD Accumulating (DOEMSUA)

GBP Accumulating (DCEMSGA)

GBP Distributing (DCEMSGI)

EUR Accumulating (DCEMSEA)

The Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds Emerging Markets Stock Fund is open to the public for investment as of today. Additional information can be found on the Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds' website at www.dodgeandcoxworldwide.com.

Founded in 1930, Dodge & Cox manages over $341 billion for individual and institutional investors in mutual funds, UCITS, and private accounts as of 31 March 2021. For more information about Dodge & Cox, please visit our website: www.dodgeandcoxworldwide.com.

Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds plc provides UCITS Funds for non-U.S. investors. The Funds are registered in Ireland and are available only to residents of those jurisdictions where allowed by applicable law. This information is for informational purposes only, does not constitute an offer for products or services, and should not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy to any persons who are prohibited from receiving such information under the laws applicable to their place of citizenship, domicile, or residence. The views expressed herein represent the opinions of Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds and its affiliates and are not intended as a forecast or guarantee of future results for any product or service. To obtain more information about the Funds, please refer to the Funds' prospectus at dodgeandcoxworldwide.com.

Media Contact:

Scot Hoffman

Dodge & Cox

555 California Street, 40th Floor

San Francisco, CA 94401

USA

+1 415.273.7641

scot.hoffman@dodgeandcox.com

Related Links

http://www.dodgeandcox.com



SOURCE Dodge & Cox