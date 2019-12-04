Doctorlink Appoints Rupert Spiegelberg As Chief Executive Officer

The company already has a growing business in the US with clients such as Kaiser Permanente and WebMD and has a public private tele-health pilot launching in Europe in early-2020. Doctorlink was founded in 2017 by Eight Roads, a global investment company backed by Fidelity with a 50-year history of leading and growing international tech companies.

"Our success in the NHS has shown that Doctorlink's platform is head and shoulders above the competition and we are excited to be rolling this technology out globally. The benefits in improving patient access to healthcare, shortening waiting times and helping NHS England to save costs makes it a very compelling proposition for primary healthcare providers and insurers," said Rupert Spiegelberg, CEO at Doctorlink.

He continued: "Our Symptom Assessment product has been proven to reduce the demand on NHS GPs by more than 20% as well as take pressure off A&E departments. We now want to bring that transformation to patients and providers across the world."

Doctorlink's Symptom Assessment, developed over 18 years by a team of expert clinicians, is the only product of its kind to be classified as a Class 1 Medical Equipment device by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. Its outcomes are sufficiently accurate to be fully indemnified, enabling the technology to be selected by one of the world's most trusted health services - the NHS.

Patients can access the platform through the Doctorlink app, available on Apple and Google Play. The platform also provides fully customisable and scalable SaaS products for the world's largest healthcare organisations and has provided 60 million health assessments to date.

Rupert is a technology industry veteran who was most recently CEO of the Munich-based AI-powered digital identity company IDNow, tripling its size over two years and expanding its footprint beyond Germany to multiple European countries.

Prior to that, Spiegelberg was CEO of Investis Inc in New York, a global SaaS communications platform that helped Fortune 500 and other listed companies meet their online regulatory disclosure requirements.

Rupert succeeds former Doctorlink CEO and founder, Andrew Gardner, who will remain as a special advisor to the Board.

About Doctorlink

Doctorlink is the UK's leading health and symptom assessment platform, providing 24/7 access to healthcare for over 10 million NHS patients. Through its clinical decision algorithm, Doctorlink is transforming the industry, enabling payers and providers to save cost, improve efficiencies, and increase the accessibility of healthcare. The platform helps people engage in their health and wellbeing, guiding them to the right care, leading to better outcomes and driving prevention.

Founded by Eight Roads, a global proprietary investment firm backed by Fidelity, and headquartered in the UK with offices in the US, Doctorlink has over 125 employees globally. It provides fully customisable and scalable SaaS products for the world's largest healthcare organisations including AXA, BUPA, Kaiser Permanente and Web MD, and has provided 60 million health assessments to date. Doctorlink is proud to be the leading provider of online Symptom Assessment to the NHS, covering 1,350 GP practices and available to 10 million patients in England. Doctorlink has recently been selected for the GP IT Futures Framework.

Doctorlink's algorithms are medico-legal compliant and indemnified with rigorous clinical governance and licensed independent peer review. Built by a team of healthcare experts and technology visionaries, the algorithms combine Bayesian logic to ensure robust clinical safety and AI learning to drive continuous improvement methodology.

