DOCOMO Digital brings Razer to Vodafone Turkey subscribers

ISTANBUL, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Razer Gold, the largest independent virtual credit for games and entertainment in the world is now live with Vodafone Turkey, enabled by DOCOMO Digital, the leading mobile commerce enabler. DOCOMO Digital had announced a strategic partnership with Razer last year to make Razer Gold available via direct carrier billing and digital wallets. Users may now purchase various game pins and virtual game credits from Razer Gold with ease via Vodafone Turkey.

Available in over 42,000 games and entertainment titles, Razer Gold is the primary way for games and entertainment to monetize in emerging markets such as SEA, LATAM and MENA. Razer Gold can be utilized to buy games and in-game content, while in return getting rewarded with Razer Silver and exclusive game deals. As part of the newly announced partnership, Vodafone Turkey subscribers will receive in-game credits from Razer at an exclusively discounted price.

"We are pleased to see our partnerships with both Razer and with Vodafone Turkey grow, in line with our endeavor to bring sought-after brands like Razer to our partner carriers," said Jonathan Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer at DOCOMO Digital.

"Turkey is an important market for Razer in the middle-east region and being able to reach Vodafone Turkey subscribers is a great step forward in our journey. We will be launching several campaigns together with Vodafone Turkey to give more people an easy and convenient possibility to gain and spend Razer Gold," said Adisorn Phonnarut, Senior Director, Head of Razer Gold at Razer.

"We're always looking for ways to utilize our integrated ecosystem to add value to consumers around the world. As gaming in the MENA region continues to grow, gamers will not only need the right kind of hardware and software, but also services like Razer Gold to truly experience competitive gaming. Now gamers in Turkey can get more bang for their buck with Razer Gold being more accessible through our partnership with Vodafone and get rewarded with Razer Silver and more exclusive game deals."

Direct Carrier billing is an increasingly popular mode of payment for digital services especially in emerging markets across the Middle East region, as it allows faster and frictionless transactions while providing better transparency and control over purchases for subscribers. According to Statista, mobile games projected to reach US$356 million in 2021 is the largest segment within gaming in Turkey[1]. Average revenue per user (ARPU) for gaming is US$24.76, one of the highest in the region.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer's software platform, with over 150 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world's largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is headquartered in Irvine (California) with regional headquarters in Hamburg, Shanghai and Singapore. Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

ABOUT VODAFONE TURKEY

A part of the Vodafone Group, which operates as one of the world's foremost mobile communication companies in terms of its revenues, Vodafone Turkey is Turkey's second largest mobile communication company with 24.1 million subscribers as of 30 September 2019. One of the largest foreign direct investments ever made in Turkey, Vodafone Turkey's total investments have neared TL 21 billion since 2006. In 2010, Vodafone Turkey acquired Borusan Telekom, followed by one of Turkey's largest alternative telecom operators, Koç.net in 2011. Offering mobile voice, fixed voice, mobile Internet, ADSL and fiber services to individuals and enterprises in line with its vision of leading Turkey's Digital Transformation, Vodafone Turkey operates with more than 3,300 employees, over 1,200 retail stores, and a family of stakeholders including 43,000 people.

For more information, visit www.vodafone.com.tr

ABOUT DOCOMO DIGITAL

DOCOMO Digital is the international payments business of NTT DOCOMO. We partner with carriers, merchants, OTT services, app stores and payment providers in both developed and emerging markets around the world. We solve the challenges of customer acquisition and retention, regulation, and complexity for our partners with alternative payment methods such as direct carrier billing and digital wallets. With teams based in fifteen countries, we enable our partners to grow their digital services revenues while enhancing the customer experience for their users. Our robust managed services platform and coverage across carriers and the most locally relevant payment methods enable faster time-to-market, especially for streaming, gaming, eCommerce, and productivity application providers.

For more information, visit www.docomodigital.com or find us on LinkedIn.

