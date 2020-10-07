DMALINK® Appoints Michael Idzkowski as Sales Director EMEA

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of DMALINK, today announced the appointment of Michael Idzkowski as Sales Director (EMEA), effective immediately. Michael Idzkowski rose through the ranks at ADSS London and joins DMALINK as part of the global expansion strategy.

Michael's appointment comes at a strategic point complementing a seasoned management team and advisory board, which consists of senior industry veterans such as recently appointed Malkeet Sokhi.

"Michael Idzkowski brings seven years of industry-relevant experience in Foreign Exchange operations, and more broadly, an analytical background to benefit our clients," said Manu Choudhary, CEO of DMALINK.

Michael will continue to be based in London, servicing European clients, primarily focusing on the firm's new regulatory technology offering and eFX Sales.

"I'm excited to be joining a business with ambitious growth plans coupled with a strong vision for the future of FX and RegTech. Services that are in the process of being rolled out will help data-centric banks communicate with regulators whilst traders can satisfy their best execution requirements, all in one place," added Michael Idzkowski.

"Michael's ability to serve client types ranging from individual investors to Tier 1 institutions strengthen our core competencies, relationships and transparency," commented Michael Siwek, Founder and Global Head of eFX Sales.

"We have switched gears in the execution of our expansion plans. Our relaunch under a Tier-1 Prime Broker coupled with an exciting and unique offering we are introducing will deliver higher value to our clients and all stakeholders as well as current and incoming shareholders alike," concluded Ashwind Soonarane, Founder and CTO.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Media Room, DMALINK

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7117 2517

Email: media@dmalink.com

DMALINK is a data-centric ECN for professional Foreign Exchange traders streaming anonymous and bilateral, proactively tailored and sustainable pricing with particular focus on Emerging Markets, Scandie crosses and CE3; Servicing Banks, Funds, Corporates, and Proprietary Trading Houses who have a specific demand for sustainable liquidity access across non-G-7 pairs.

