DKNY Launches Fall 2020 #DKNYSTATEOFMIND Campaign Amplifying Powerful Voices

#DKNYSTATEOFMIND lauds the spoken word, championing its ability to incite transformation, encourage positivity, and connect like-minded individuals from across the globe. Lensed by Brianna Capozzi, the campaign's multinational cast includes Aiden Curtiss, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Ansolet Rossouw and Indira Scott. For the #DKNYSTATEOFMIND Men's campaign, multi-hyphenate artist, David Alexander Flinn starred, art directed, and self-shot the menswear images.

To further praise the courage of the outspoken voice, DKNY identified a group of multifaceted individuals, whose words of independence, resilience, and love embody the #DKNYSTATEOFMIND sensibility. The talent recognized includes celebrities and cross-discipline change-makers from the fashion, entertainment, sports, and music industries.

Each luminary received a one-of-a-kind, #DKNYSTATEOFMIND sweatshirt, personalized with a self-authored quote by the VIP. Unique to each celebrity, the bespoke hoodies symbolically honor diverse perspectives, and celebrate those who fearlessly use their words to shape our beliefs, drive our behavior, and ultimately, forge our future.

In addition to the custom VIP sweatshirts, DKNY developed three, limited-edition hoodies. Featuring the brand's own #DKNYSTATEOFMIND maxims, the gender-neutral pieces evoke the energy and New York-attitude, intrinsic to the brand. Retailing for $69 each, individuals can shop and share their #DKNYSTATEOFMIND, beginning today, September 15th, exclusively at DKNY.com.

