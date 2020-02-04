DKNY Gets Real with Suki Waterhouse for Spring 2020 Intimates Campaign

Shot by Sofia Malamute and styled by Mariel Haenn, Suki exudes confidence in the intimacy of her home. Posing in her shower, bedroom and staircase, she feels strong, bold and real. She shares candid 'my first…' anecdotes on video – stories of friendship and childhood memories – that we can all relate to. With the launch of the campaign our community can in turn share their own 'my first…' stories, from a stolen kiss to a wild taxi ride.