Distributed Generation Market size worth $ 182.96 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.43% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

- Growing awareness of clean energy resources is driving the market growth. The increased demand for a distributed generation due to environmental advantages, the competitive cost compared to traditional energy generation is also driving the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Distributed Generation Market" By Technology (Reciprocating Engines, Fuel Cells, Solar PV Cells, Wind Turbines), By Application (On-Grid, Off-Grid), By End-User (Residential, Industrial, And Commercial), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Distributed Generation Market size was valued at USD 75.86 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 182.96 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Distributed Generation Market Overview

Since the power consumption across the globe has been drastically increased from commercial, industrial as well as residential applications it is necessary nowadays to encourage distributed generations to minimize and manage the centralized power loads. In addition to this, majority of the underdeveloped regions still lacks the sufficient power supplies. This has further escalated the demand for distributed and environment friendly power generation.

Growing environmental consciousness, rising government regulations and GHG emission reduction objectives, and energy demand are driving the market. In addition, increased R&D activities for the development of new technologies are likely to boost market growth. Government schemes and incentives, like as feed-in tariffs in North America and the Asia Pacific, are anticipated to stimulate demand for DEG systems. Government initiatives are aimed at encouraging the installation of such systems in industrial, residential, and commercial settings.

Key Developments in Distributed Generation Market

In January 2020 , Siemens has launched a new MVDC PLUS solution (medium-voltage direct current) from. This has significantly closed the gap between HVDC and local distribution grids.

Key Players

The major key players in the market are Siemens, General Electric, Mitsubishi, Schneider, Caterpillar Power Plants, Doosan Fuel Cell America, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, Toyota Turbine and Systems Inc., and Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Distributed Generation Market On the basis of Technology, End-User, and Geography.

Distributed Generation Market, By Technology

Combined Heat and Power (CHP)



Reciprocating Engines



Fuel Cells



Solar PV Cells



Gas & Steam Turbines



Wind Turbine

Distributed Generation Market, By End-User

Solar PV



Wind



Reciprocating engines



Micro turbines



Fuel cells



Gas turbines

Distributed Generation Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

