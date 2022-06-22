Dissolve Weekend, Bali's Most Anticipated Festival, Is Coming This July

Powered by Marriott Bonvoy and created in association with Moët Hennessy, the leader in exceptional champagnes, wines and spirits, festivalgoers can look forward to a four-day weekend packed with the top performers from around the world, the best restaurants on the island, and some of the most talented F&B personalities in the country.

The first-of-its-kind festival boasts an event line-up that will pique interest and curiosity, connecting people from around the world over food, libations and cocktails crafted from Belvedere Vodka and Moet & Chandon, music, and so much more.

14 July 2022 – Rosé Afternoon Tea at Ambar

Mandapa a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

15 July 2022 – Liquid Beats at Atomic 17

Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort

15 July 2022 – Hooked on at Starfish Bloo

W Bali – Seminyak

16 July 2022 – Power and Revive at W Bali beach

W Bali – Seminyak

16 July 2022 - Asado at Fire

W Bali – Seminyak

17 July 2022 – DISSOLVE Party

W Bali – Seminyak

A Festival Within A Festival

From nibbles and bites, to notes and beats, Dissolve Weekend has something just for about anyone. It is a festival within a festival, an invitation for one and all, with ever-lovin' fun in all shapes and forms. Find out more about this year's line-up below.

Rosé Afternoon Tea at Ambar

In collaboration with Moët Hennessy, Ambar at Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve has brought together some of the island's best culinary minds for a rosé-themed afternoon tea. A pink-themed wonderland by Pastry Chef and Author Jason Licker and Chef Bayu Retno Timur, Executive Chef of Mandapa, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the blush-hued pastry creations will be paired with a glass of Chandon – BRUT ROSÉ, the world's No. 1 loved champagne since 1743. Foodies can expect savory picks of salmon gravlax, seafood arancini, crab tartlet to sweet treats such as guava mousse, pink pavlova, and many more, with entertainment by DJ Nanda from Bali.

Price: Rp630.000 | 14 July 2022 | 3:00pm – 6:00pm (Price includes an Afternoon Tea Set and a glass of Chandon – BRUT ROSÉ.)

Liquid Beats at Atomic 17



Bali's newest event venue, Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort's Atomic 17, is slated to be the backdrop for this fun sundowner event featuring the island's best bartenders. With a drink in hand, jump in for a splash or take dip at the resort's thematic pool. Nosh on juicy kebabs and springy noodles brought to you by Chef Alit – all at IDR 75,000 net per item. Even better, simply drink up to some of the best liquid creations by Atomic 17's very own Andrew and The Lawn Canggu's Daniel Gerves, whose list of accolades include Diageo World-Class 2019 Runner Up, #Hennessymyway 2020 Indonesian winner, and brand ambassador for Moët Hennessy Indonesia 2020. Festival-goers can look forward to dancing to the beats of DJ E Nick, DJ Wilson and DJ Anastasia, REN's Sound Navigator.

Price per ticket: Rp250.000 | 15 July 2022 | 5:00pm – late (Ticket include entry fee and one drink.)

Hooked on at Starfish Bloo



Hailing from various notable New York restaurants including Brasserie 8 1/2, the one-star Oceana, and La Boqueria Restaurant, Chef Fernando Sindu of Cork & Crew Jakarta teams up with sustainable fish monger and Chef Ryan Thejasukmana of Empak Locale, a premium local seafood provedore working with a collective of fishermen focusing on sustainable line-caught fish. Together W Bali Seminyak's very own Norberto Palacios, party attendees are in for a remix of flavors – featuring the freshest catch from around Bali, seasoned with Pan-Asian flavors with a Western twist.

Price: Rp835.000 | 15 July 2022 | 6:00pm till late (Price includes one drink)

Turn Up the Heat, Asado-Style, at Fire

Crank up the fire as two flame experts – Chef Vallian Gunawan of Canggu's Skool Kitchen, whose repertoire includes Michelin-starred restaurants such as Saint Pierre, L'Atelier De Joel Robuchon, and Odette Restaurant in Singapore, and Chef Norberto Palacios of W Bali Seminyak turn up the heat to create a feast of grilled meat spread, Asado-style. A barbecue technique beloved in South America, amp up the fun at Fire's alfresco terrace, where dinner will be accompanied by a lit fire-themed show.

Price: Rp835.000 | 16 July 2022 | 6:00pm till late (Price includes set dinner menu and one drink)

Dance into the Night, All Night Long

As the sun sets and night calls, dissolve in dance with international headliners such as DJ Erik Vilar, DJ Nick Nolte, DJ Dani Brasil, and DJ Femme A take center stage and cap-off the four-day weekend. The party will kick off early in the afternoon to the fresh sounds of W Bali Seminyak's resident DJ Point85 and epic Bali beats of Damian Saint. Set to be the hottest party of the year, be sure to order some of Bali's favorite tipples and chow down some eats from the food stations.

Price per ticket: Rp250.000 | 17 July 2022 | 4:00pm till late (Ticket includes entry fee and one drink.)

For those looking to stay the night and party on, of W Bali Seminyak will be offering special room packages from IDR 7,150,000 ++. Each room package comes with breakfast for two and Dissolve Weekend entrance ticket for up to two (2) persons.

Wonderful Garden View Escape | IDR 7,150,000 ++

++ Spectacular Ocean Facing Escape | IDR 8,150,000 ++

++ Marvelous One Bedroom Pool Villa | IDR 10,650,000 ++

*Room rates are not inclusive of the 21% Government Tax & Service Charge.

Marriott Bonvoy and Bali.com, Bali's no.1 domain and the main digital gateway to Bali, has joined forces on this amazing event and facilitate easy online purchase of the event tickets. Find out more at www.bali.com/dissolve and follow @dissolveweekend on Instagram for the latest updates.

An additional treat for Marriott Bonvoy members – Members will get to enjoy special perks at every event. Festivalgoers can head to Marriott Bonvoy activation pitstops at Ambar, Starfish Bloo, Atomic 17, or Fire for redemption. For those who are not Marriott Bonvoy members, simply sign up for free at https://www.marriott.com/loyalty.mi.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1844930/Dissolve_Weekend.jpg

SOURCE Marriott International