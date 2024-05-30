"Disrupt" introduces Disrupt Health Impact Fund with leading business groups in Thailand to invest in HealthTech startups globally

BANGKOK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disrupt Technology Venture ("Disrupt") announced the introduction of Disrupt Health Impact Fund with the first group of co-investment partners from leading Thai business companies – Digital Health Ventures ("DHV"), the innovation and venture arm of Samitivej Hospital Group, Thana Asset Company Limited ("THANA"), Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited ("SPI") and Sripatum University ("SPU"). Disrupt Health Impact Fund is dedicated in providing Thailand's healthcare sector with access to world-class deep technology (DeepTech) and improving healthcare services for the Thai people. Managed by an experienced team that oversees over 6 funds which have invested in 134 companies across 16 countries, the fund plans to invest in DeepTech companies in the healthcare field, both domestically and internationally. This initiative aims to enhance the healthcare ecosystem, giving Thai people access to world-class health technologies.

Mr. Krating Poonpol, Chairman of Disrupt Health Impact Fund revealed "The healthcare market, valued at over US$9 trillion or more than 330 trillion Thai baht, represents a trillion-dollar industry and a mega trend that will gain even greater importance in the future."

Ms. Jantanarak Tuekaew, Partner of Disrupt Health Impact Fund added that, "Thailand has been ranked among the top ten in terms of health security and medical tourism. This presents an opportune moment for both Thai and foreign entrepreneurs. Disrupt Health Impact Fund is committed to investing in five key areas: Self Care, Preventive Care, Silver Age, Holistic Wellness, and Smart Hospital. The fund also aims to be the gateway to Southeast Asia for DeepTech companies in the healthcare sector by leveraging healthcare expertise from both public and private sectors."

Mr. Pithon Vithayasricharoen, Managing Director of Digital Health Ventures ("DHV"), the innovation and venture arm of Samitivej Hospital Group, said "Our experience in healthcare services has highlighted opportunities in early care and risk care. We believe that technology is the key to keeping people healthy and reducing dependence on medical professionals. Disrupt Health Impact Fund's mission aligns with DHV to benefit society by merging our partners' expertise to positively impact the country."

Disrupt Health Impact Fund is managed by an experienced team led by Mr. Krating Poonpol, Ms. Jantanarak Tuekaew and Ms. Naranpat Thitipattakul. Collectively, they have overseen 6 Accelerator and VC funds, including 500 TukTuks, ORZON Ventures, Stormbreaker Ventures, and KXVC.

For more information about Disrupt Health Impact Fund: https://www.disruptignite.com/impactfund



Photos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aygw0WU2sR5vpdmrXTMj96hiW8ZCBFYX