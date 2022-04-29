DISREGARD: Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Hikma announce exclusive $225 million commercialisation and license agreement for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, in Europe and the UK

LONDON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are advised by Opiant Pharmaceuticals that journalists, investors and other readers should disregard the news release, "Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Hikma announce exclusive $225 million commercialisation and license agreement for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, in Europe and the UK", issued 29-Apr-2022 over PR Newswire. This release was unauthorized by all parties mentioned and appears to be fraudulent. Opiant and Hikma have confirmed they are not involved in any discussions of this type.

SOURCE Opiant Pharmaceuticals