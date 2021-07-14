Disposable Gloves Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 32.24 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global disposable gloves market report.

The global disposable gloves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.84% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

COVID-19 impacted the disposable glove market positively, the demand skyrocketed during the pandemic. Many vendors are already filled with the orders for 2020, and 2021. The vendors are working with full capacity continuously to supply the orders. Due to the pandemic and the global lockdown, there is a huge shortage of raw materials, which is increasing the cost of disposable gloves in the market. The nitrile segment dominated the market; however the latex segment is growing at a CAGR of 11.40% by 2026. Large number of innovations, new synthetic mixed latex gloves are introduced into the market, which is accelerating the demand in the market. Powder-free gloves dominate the market. Multiple regulatory bodies have restricted the usage of the powdered gloves thereby, fueling the demand for the powder free glove usage in the market. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.06% during the forecast period. The medical segment dominated the market, as they are the largest consumers of disposable gloves. Additionally, the pandemic further increased the usage of the examination glove across the globe and demand increased largely in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.64% by 2026. The B2B/institutional distributional channel dominated the market. During the COVID-19 pandemic multiple governments were involved directly to procure the disposable gloves for their countries. However, the retail segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.90%, as it is the mostly preferred channel of purchase among the end-users. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue and Europe dominated in terms of consumption of disposable gloves.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products type, form, end-users, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 52 other vendors

Gloves Market – Segmentation

Disposable

In 2020, the nitrile material segment accounted for a share of 41.55% in the global disposable gloves market. In the disposable gloves market, the two major types of gloves used are nitrile and latex. Nitrile gloves are commonly used as examination gloves; however, because of their strength, they can be used for multiple purposes.

The powder-free gloves are seen as the major revenue contributor compared to the powdered gloves. For instance, in 2021, latex powder-free gloves accounted for 20%, followed by latex powdered gloves with 13% of the market revenue.

In 2020, the surgical gloves sub-segment accounted for a share of 17.63% in the medical disposable gloves market. To meet the rising need for hygiene and safety standards globally, modern surgical gloves are designed based on the most latest scientific developments. A majority of the surgical gloves are made of durable material including NRL, nitrile, neoprene, vinyl, and other synthetic materials, but are also very thin to make sure that surgeons have full function and sensitivity of their hands.

Disposable Gloves Market by Product Type

Latex

Nitrile

Neoprene

Vinyl

Others

Disposable Gloves Market by Form

Powdered

Powder Free

Disposable Gloves Market by End-User

Medical

Surgical



Examination

Non-Medical

Industrial



Chemical



Food



Others

Disposable Gloves Market by Distribution Channel

B2B/Institutional

Retail

Others

Disposable Gloves Market – Dynamics

The usage of disposable gloves in the food industry is increasing with the introduction of new guidelines and regulations to prevent cross-contamination and food poisoning. Most food handlers are using disposable gloves to ensure food safety, prevent cross-contamination, and protect their hands. The food & beverage industry is witnessing a high prevalence of food contamination in recent years. Every day, there are reports of bacterial contamination in food. Some of the food manufacturing companies have recalled products due to contamination. To avoid these scenarios, food manufacturing companies are insisting that workers wear disposable gloves during food handling. Food contamination is prevalent in the UK and food companies are continually looking at ways to improve their processes, especially in the areas of food preparation, food handling, and food service.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rising Number of Infectious Diseases & HAIs

Rise in Medical Tourism

Concern Towards Personal Hygiene

Disposable Gloves Market – Geography

In 2020, North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of 34.06% in the global disposable gloves market. The US and Canada are the major revenue contributors in this region. The US is one of the largest consumers of disposable gloves both regionally and globally due to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness among the population in the country. North America is seen as a major target for various key players in the disposable gloves market. Because of the constant usage of disposable gloves, especially in the medical segment, many large companies like Kossan, Top Glove, and Supermax are planning to increase their presence in the North American market either through acquisitions or launching new products like temperature-resistant and puncture-resistant gloves in the market to attract a large number of customers.

Disposable Gloves Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



Italy



France



UK



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Argentina



Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Major Vendors

Top Glove

Kossan

Hartalega

Rubberex

Ansell

Other Prominent Vendors

Asma Rubber Products

Ammex

Adenna

Acteon

Adventa Health

Akzenta International

Alboland

ASID-BONZ GmbH

B. Brawn Melsungen AG

Berner International

Body Products

Barber Healthcare

Comfort Rubber Gloves

Cardinal Health

Ceabis

Dynarex

Demophorious Healthcare

Erenler Medikal

Infitec Gloves

Kimberly-Clark

Kanam

Mapa Professional

Medicom

Molnlycke

Mercator Medical

Medline

Medpride

Nulife

Neomedic

O&M Halyard

Primus Gloves

Riverstone Holdings

RFB Latex

Robinson Healthcare

Sempermed

Sara Healthcare

Shandong Xingyu Gloves

Safeshield India Rubber Products

Supermax

Sas Safety Corp

Showa

Superior Glove

Sri Trang

Tan Sian Lian Industries

The Glove Company

Unigloves

Venom Steel

Winmed Group

Wujiang Evergreen

YTY Group

Zhangjiagagang Dayu Rubber Products

3M

Read some of the top-selling reports:

