Disposable Gloves Market Size to Reach a Value of US$17.66 Billion by 2031, The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the disposable gloves market share is expected to reach US$ 17.66 billion by 2031 from US$ 7.08 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is one of the major factors driving the market.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The disposable gloves market focuses on a vast array of applications that are expected to determine market strength in the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Growing Burden of Healthcare-Associated Infection: Healthcare-associated infections are the most frequent and adverse event in healthcare delivery worldwide. Millions of patients are affected by healthcare-associated infections every year, which can increase the mortality rate and financial losses for healthcare systems. Gloves are personal protective wear that creates a barrier between germs and the human body and prevents the spread of disease-causing germs in hospitals. Gloves reduce the chance of germ spread through direct contact with the user's hands, which can make patients or healthcare professionals sick. Growing Adoption of Powder Free Glove: At present, the prevention of transmissible infections in surgical practice environments is becoming increasingly important. The proper usage and selection of medical gloves are key components in infection prevention methods. Powdered gloves are associated with a variety of health complications, such as latex allergies, which have led to the reduced use of these gloves. There is a shift toward powder-free medical gloves as they generally contain low chemicals and endotoxins, which mitigate allergic reactions and skin diseases. Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America . Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on material, the disposable gloves market is segmented into natural rubber, nitrile, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. The nitrile segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By type, the disposable gloves market is divided into powdered and powdered-free. The powdered segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

The disposable gloves market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the disposable gloves market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, RUBBEREX, Sempermed, Cardinal Health Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Ansell Limited, and Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

Trending Topics: High demand for powdered-free gloves, sustainable and eco-friendly materials, and the development of latex-free and allergy-safe options, among others.

Conclusion

The global disposable gloves market is driven by factors such as the growing burden of healthcare-associated infections, the rising adoption of nitrile gloves for industrial use, and the increasing number of surgical procedures. Disposable nitrile gloves are ideal for multi-purpose industrial use and provide excellent hand protection for workers. Industrial disposables nitrile gloves are widely used in manufacturing and production facilities in chemicals, electronics, paint and coatings, printing and dyeing, and various other industries, which require additional protection for workers and their products. The support from the government to enhance the production of gloves is likely to fuel the growth of the disposable gloves market during the forecast period. Further, there is a shift toward powder-free medical gloves as these gloves generally contain low chemicals and endotoxins, which mitigate allergic reactions and skin diseases. Considering their growing demand, the key market players are involved in launching powder-free medical gloves, which, in turn, fuels the growth of the market.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors/ suppliers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Regional analysis of Disposable Gloves Market -

North America Disposable Gloves Market - The disposable gloves market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 2,915.80 million in 2021 to US$ 7,671.99 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The disposable gloves market in is expected to grow from in 2021 to by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028. Europe Disposable Gloves Market - The disposable gloves market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 2,703.15 million in 2021 to US$ 6,854.82 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The disposable gloves market in is expected to grow from in 2021 to by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028. Asia Pacific Disposable Gloves Market - The disposable gloves market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1,772.97 million in 2021 to US$ 4,771.46 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2028.

