Disinfectant Spray Market Size Worth $18.7 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global disinfectant spray market is expected to grow from USD 8.9 billion in 2021 to USD 18.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12836

The rising incidences of Covid-19 paved the way for disinfectant sprays as the demand for disinfecting air and surfaces increased due to the presence of coronavirus, which caused the death of several people worldwide. A list of effective disinfectant sprays was released by the Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in April 2020, which helped remove the coronavirus from the surface and air. These disinfectant sprays were widely used for disinfecting public spaces, businesses, homes, workplaces, and schools. Several countries created regulations that made disinfectant sprays compulsory in public places. Furthermore, according to the Centers for Disease Control, hospital-acquired infections are the highest in the U.S. With the rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections worldwide, there is an increasing demand for disinfectant sprays to reduce such infections.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global disinfectant spray market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

In November 2020 , T.B. Quat disinfectant spray was launched by 3M . This disinfectant spray claims to kill the virus that causes COVID-19 and is EPA approved. The main reason of this product launch is to help 3M enhance its product portfolio.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/disinfectant-spray-market-12836

Market Growth & Trends

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the growth of the disinfectant spray market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic created a considerable demand for disinfectant spray across nursing homes, hospitals, households, and public places. Several manufacturers increased the supply of disinfectant sprays, boosting the market's growth. However, the rising number of adverse effects of chemical disinfectants hampered the market's growth as most of the disinfectants available on the market have chemicals in them that causes damage to humans as well as the environment. The increasing expenditure by emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and South Africa in the healthcare sector is expected to provide an opportunity for the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key Findings

In 2021, the conventional segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 69% and market revenue of 6.1 billion.

The product type segment is divided into conventional and organic. In 2021, the conventional segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 69% and market revenue of 6.1 billion. Conventional disinfectant sprays are used for sanitizing surfaces and instantly kill the organisms, which droves the segment's growth.

In 2021, the business-to-business segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 66% and a market revenue of 5.8 billion.

The distribution channel segment is divided into business to business and business to consumer. In 2021, the business-to-business segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 66% and a market revenue of 5.8 billion. Most disinfectant sprays are used in public places such as hospitals, malls, schools, offices, etc., which drives the segment's growth.

In 2021, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 23% and a market revenue of 2.0 billion.

The end-user segment is divided into households, food & agriculture companies, hospitals, transportation, and others. In 2021, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 23% and a market revenue of 2.0 billion. The increasing incidences of viral infections in the hospitals increase the demand for disinfectant sprays to keep the surface hygienic and sanitized.

Enquire before purchasing this report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12836

Regional Segment Analysis of the Disinfectant Spray Market

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , , U.K., , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Rest of APAC)

( , , , Rest of APAC) South America ( Brazil and the Rest of South America )

( and the Rest of ) The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global disinfectant spray market, with a market share of around 38% and 3.3 billion of the market revenue in 2021. The presence of prominent market players in the region, along with the regulations imposed by the government for the use of disinfectant spray, is driving the market's growth in the region. The better healthcare infrastructure in the North American region, which focuses on the hygiene and sanitization of surfaces at regular intervals, propels the market's growth during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global disinfectant spray market are:

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Procter and Gamble

Clorox Company

Ecolab Inc.

3M

S.C Johnson & Son Inc.

Gojo industries Inc.

Kimberly-Clark

Whitley Corporation

Medline Industries

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global disinfectant spray market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Disinfectant Spray Market by Product Type:

Conventional

Organic

Global Disinfectant Spray Market by Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Global Disinfectant Spray Market by End-User:

Households

Food & Agriculture Companies

Hospital

Transportation

Others

To purchase research report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12836/single

About the report:

The global disinfectant spray market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747971/Brainy_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Brainy Insights