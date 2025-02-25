Discovery Life Sciences Announces Upcoming Launch of Tumoroids at Precision Med Tri-Con in San Diego

"Our tumoroid cell lines are a transformative tool that can help eliminate major barriers to oncology research, giving scientists a powerful, predictive tool to identify life-changing therapies faster," said McLean Collins, Discovery's president of Biospecimens Products & Services. "This product also represents Discovery's continued commitment to driving innovation in cancer research and complements our cell biology offerings in CFC and ADC assays along with our 10X single cell portfolio."

Tumoroid Cell Lines, OncoPro™ Medium-Derived are patient-derived cancer cells that are cultivated as 3D, self-organized multicellular structures, serving as highly predictive tools for drug and diagnostic development and offering greater biological relevance compared to traditional 2D cancer models.

Tri-Con 2025 Highlights

In addition to unveiling its tumoroid cell lines, Discovery will feature scientific engagements at Tri-Con led by Dr. Shawn Fahl, vice president, Lab Operations, Cell Services & R&D, Biospecimens, including:

Luncheon presentation titled From Biorepository to Breakthroughs: Accelerating Development with Spatial and Transcriptomic Analyses as part of the Spatial Biology and Single-Cell Multiomics program on March 11 .





as part of the Spatial Biology and Single-Cell Multiomics program on . Keynote panel discussion on Tech Trends in Precision Medicine in which Dr. Fahl will share his insights on emerging innovations in precision medicine on March 12 .





in which Dr. Fahl will share his insights on emerging innovations in precision medicine on . Poster presentation titled Cell-Free DNA and Beyond: A Comprehensive Evaluation of Liquid Biopsy Workflows Across a Global Clinical Biorepository

"We will be showcasing several exciting studies at Precision Med Tri-Con this year, highlighting our dedication to advancing precision medicine by integrating advanced technologies and high-quality biospecimens into our workflows," said Dr. Fahl. "We look forward to engaging with the scientific community and exploring new ways to shape the future of oncology research together."

Discovery's strategic investments in advanced technologies, including AI-powered pathology and retrospective clinical biomarker testing workflows, empower its customers with actionable, quantitative insights from biospecimens. For more information about Discovery's products and services, visit www.dls.com.

Note: Gibco™ and OncoPro™ are trademarks of Thermo Fisher Scientific and its subsidiaries. The products are for Research Use Only, not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is a global leader in biospecimens and specialty lab services, enabling the discovery and development of therapeutics and diagnostics that improve patient outcomes. Our extensive portfolio of biospecimens, cellular starting materials, and preclinical ADME-tox solutions accelerates research with reliable, high-quality products and expertise. Through our comprehensive suite of specialty lab services in genomics, proteomics, cell biology, and molecular pathology, we deliver critical data and insights for biomarker discovery and both retrospective and prospective clinical trials. With a vision to be the most trusted partner in life science research and clinical development, Discovery Life Sciences is committed to advancing life sciences and transforming lives. Visit www.dls.com for more information.

