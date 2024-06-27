Discovery Education To Integrate DfE-Validated Phonics Programme Into Espresso Learning Platform

Award-winning 'Time for Phonics' available to Espresso users from September

BATH, England, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global edtech leader Discovery Education today announced plans to integrate the Department for Education (DfE)-validated 'Time for Phonics' programme into Espresso, its daily learning platform for primary schools. These exciting new resources will empower teachers to deliver high-quality phonics lessons that meet National Curriculum requirements and support children to become fluent readers.

Available to Espresso users from September, 'Time for Phonics by Discovery Education' will give schools a complete suite of resources to teach systematic synthetic phonics (SSP) to pupils in Reception and KS1. Following the Letters and Sounds progression, the activity-based, time-saving programme – winner of a Teach Early Years Award – makes phonics enjoyable to teach and learn and helps children make rapid progress in reading.

Featuring fun bite-sized lessons, decodable texts, in-class assessments and full teaching support, 'Time for Phonics by Discovery Education' is ideal for teachers who are new to phonics or seeking fresh ideas to build knowledge and confidence. With easy-to-follow lesson plans and fun hands-on activities, the programme provides a structured route to prepare pupils for the Year 1 Phonics Screening Check, while helping them to meet or exceed National Curriculum reading expectations.

The new 'Time for Phonics by Discovery Education' programme will complement Espresso's existing phonics resources to make it easy for teachers to create high-quality lessons and assessments, tailored to every level.

"We're excited to integrate these DfE-validated, award-winning resources into Espresso's rich library of content", said Michael Savitz, Discovery Education's UK and International General Manager. "With our complete suite of resources in hand, teachers will have everything they need in one place to deliver engaging lessons and teach phonics with confidence."

Created by teachers for teachers, 'Time for Phonics by Discovery Education' is a DfE-validated SSP programme. DfE-validation is achieved via rigorous assessment, and validated programmes are deemed to provide teachers with an effective and complete programme of teaching and learning for SSP in Reception and KS1.

